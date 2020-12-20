The 2020 College Football Playoff was announced earlier Sunday with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame making the four-team field in that order, as expected. Though the Fighting Irish lost the ACC Championship Game on Saturday by a large margin, the CFP Selection Committee felt its overall body of work through the season made it deserving of the fourth spot. Here's a look at the CFP and what each team brings to the table.

With the top four teams set, our attention Sunday turned to the final CFP Rankings and the resulting New Year's Six bowl placements. Some of the spots are determined by conference assignments, while others take location and matchup into consideration. With the committee apt to occasionally make changes on a whim, nothing could be known for sure until the announcement came down Sunday afternoon.

Let's take a look at the CFP and New Year's Six matchups before we get to the final rankings of the 2020 season.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Location Time (TV) Prediction Jan. 11 National Championship

Miami 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners

Jan. 1 Rose semifinal

Arlington, Texas 5 p.m. (ESPN) (1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame Jan. 1 Sugar semifinal

New Orleans 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Time (TV) Prediction Jan. 2 Orange

Miami 8 p.m. (ESPN) Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

Jan. 2 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m. (ESPN) Oregon vs. Iowa State Jan. 1 Peach

Atlanta 12:30 p.m. ESPN) Cincinnati vs. Georgia Dec. 30 Cotton

Arlington, Tex. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Oklahoma vs. Florida

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 20