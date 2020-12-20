The 2020 College Football Playoff was announced earlier Sunday with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame making the four-team field in that order, as expected. Though the Fighting Irish lost the ACC Championship Game on Saturday by a large margin, the CFP Selection Committee felt its overall body of work through the season made it deserving of the fourth spot. Here's a look at the CFP and what each team brings to the table.
With the top four teams set, our attention Sunday turned to the final CFP Rankings and the resulting New Year's Six bowl placements. Some of the spots are determined by conference assignments, while others take location and matchup into consideration. With the committee apt to occasionally make changes on a whim, nothing could be known for sure until the announcement came down Sunday afternoon.
Let's take a look at the CFP and New Year's Six matchups before we get to the final rankings of the 2020 season.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Location
|Time (TV)
|Prediction
Jan. 11
National Championship
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose semifinal
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame
Jan. 1
Sugar semifinal
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State
New Year's Six bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Location
|Time (TV)
|Prediction
Jan. 2
Orange
8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas A&M vs. North Carolina
Jan. 2
Fiesta
4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oregon vs. Iowa State
Jan. 1
Peach
12:30 p.m. ESPN)
|Cincinnati vs. Georgia
Dec. 30
Cotton
8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oklahoma vs. Florida
College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 20
- Alabama (11-0)
- Clemson (10-1)
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Notre Dame (10-1)
- Texas A&M (8-1)
- Oklahoma (8-2)
- Florida (8-3)
- Cincinnati (9-0)
- Georgia (7-2)
- Iowa State (8-3)
- Indiana (6-1)
- Coastal Carolina (11-0)
- North Carolina (8-3)
- Northwestern (6-2)
- Iowa (6-2)
- BYU (10-1)
- USC (5-1)
- Miami (8-2)
- Louisiana (9-1)
- Texas (6-3)
- Oklahoma State (7-3)
- San Jose State (7-0)
- NC State (8-3)
- Tulsa (6-2)
- Oregon (4-2)