College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State will move into a great spot
What will the CFP Rankings look like upon their release? Jerry Palm takes a stab hours before the show
We finally saw some of the top teams fall this weekend. There should be an interesting battle brewing behind the top three in the new College Football Playoff Rankings. We are here to predict what the top 25 will look like when the CFP Selection Committee makes its announcement Tuesday at approximately 7 p.m. ET. It is a warmup act for the warmup act, which are the CFP Rankings releases before the final one in early December.
Note: Predictions in this post are based only on results to this point, so they do not reflect the final forecast for the playoff, which can be found here.
In this space, we will try to emphasize the same criteria the committee uses. That will be difficult because, as we have learned, the committee can be all over the map. Sometimes, it decides that head-to-head matters; sometimes, it doesn't. Sometimes, strength of schedule matters; sometimes, it doesn't. Sometimes, relative dominance matters; sometimes, it doesn't. Sometimes it's about game control -- whatever that is -- or recency bias or ... ah, you get the idea.
What we have learned is that this process is highly subjective. It is much more subjective than the process that the basketball committee uses, which is what the football committee was modeled after. With all of that in mind, here is what I think the top 25 would look like if it was released this week.
|1
|Alabama thumped another helpless team. This time, it was Auburn. The Crimson Tide is a playoff team, win or lose in the SEC Championship Game. (Last week: 1)
|2
|Clemson handled in-state rival South Carolina with relative ease. The Tigers will take on 7-5 Pittsburgh for the ACC title. That is not going to help their strength of schedule much, but it won't matter. (2)
|3
|The Irish had a battle with USC but came away with their 12th and final win of the regular season. The College Football Playoff is next. (3)
|4
|Georgia throttled Georgia Tech in the Bulldogs' regular-season finale. They certainly were not caught looking ahead to the Alabama game. (5)
|5
|The Buckeyes have not looked like a playoff contender at any time over the last half of the season, but they saved their best for last. Ohio State annihilated Michigan 62-39 in a game that was not as close as the score would indicate. Next up is Northwestern in the Big Ten title game (streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free). (10)
|6
|Oklahoma may have the worst defense a team this good has ever fielded. That unit was on the field for 10 touchdowns in the win over West Virginia. Fortunately, they scored two of them. OU gets a chance to avenge its only loss against Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. (6)
|7
|The Wolverines got blasted by the Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of Jim Harbaugh's career since returning to Michigan. They will drop but not too far as a two-loss Big Ten team with two good losses. (4)
|8
|UCF defeated South Florida easily but lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to a leg injury in the process. Darriel Mack was only 5-for-14 passing in relief of Milton. The Knights will host Memphis in the AAC Championship Game. Memphis gave UCF its closest call this season in a 31-30 game at Memphis back in October. (9)
|9
|The Cougars lost to Washington in the snow in Pullman. They lost with it a chance to play for the Pac-12 title and a shot at the playoff. (8)
|10
|Florida demolished Florida State, ending the Seminoles' 36-year bowl streak. The committee has shown the Gators a lot of love this season, and they will probably end up in a New Year's Six game. (11)
|11
|The Tigers lost a seven-overtime game at Texas A&M that ended up resembling a basketball score. This may seem like a big drop for that kind of result, but LSU lost to Florida and head-to-head should matter in this case, even if it doesn't for Kentucky and Florida. (7)
|12
|The Nittany Lions pounded Maryland to end the regular season and finds itself squarely on the New Year's Six bubble. Life for the committee figures to be a lot easier if Penn State takes one of those SEC spots, but the rankings are not about making the committee's life easier. (12)
|13
|The Huskies got the Apple Cup and a chance to return to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2000. They will face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night (streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free). (16)
|14
|Texas struggled with Kansas but came away a 24-17 winner. Now they get a chance to double their pleasure by beating Oklahoma for a second time in the same season. A win puts Texas in the Sugar Bowl. (14)
|15
|The Wildcats don't have enough flash to get the committee's attention, so here they are near the bottom of the list of 9-3 teams. They deserve better. (15)
|16
|The Mountaineers scored eight touchdowns against Oklahoma and still lost 59-56. West Virginia's defense played well enough to win. The problem was the two Mountaineer turnovers that were returned for touchdowns. (13)
|17
|The Utes were down 20 points with 20 minutes to play against BYU, but scored four touchdowns in the time remaining for a remarkable 35-27 win. Utah will travel to Santa Clara, California, to face Washington for the Pac-12 title (streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free). (17)
|18
|The Bulldogs celebrated Thanksgiving with a bowl of eggs courtesy of a 35-3 win at Ole Miss. (18)
|19
|The Aggies beat LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes and should get a nice boost in the rankings because of it. (22)
|20
|Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey was able to play after all this week, and he led the Orange to a surprisingly easy win at Boston College. (20)
|21
|The Wildcats just can't stand a big lead. Or a big deficit. Northwestern hasn't had a game all season with a scoring margin greater than 14. Even against the dreadful Illini, the Wildcats let a 24-6 lead evaporate some late in the game, but they held on for a 24-16 win. Up next is Ohio State for the Big Ten title (streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free). (19)
|22
|The Broncos had a great schedule advantage, getting to face both Fresno State and Utah State at home. Boise State won both games and will now get to host Fresno State again for the Mountain West title and maybe a spot in the New Year's Six -- should UCF lose. (23)
|23
|Teams keep dropping out, giving the Hawkeyes a chance to crawl back into the rankings, and ahead of Iowa State, a team it beat in September. (NR)
|24
|ISU finished its regular season with a 42-38 win over Kansas State, keeping the Wildcats from becoming bowl eligible. (25)
|25
|The Bulldogs, like Oklahoma, get a chance to avenge a regular season loss in their conference championship game. They will get another crack at Boise State on the Smurf turf on Saturday. (NR)
