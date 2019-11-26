College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Oklahoma, Utah in striking distance of top four

The Tigers had a 56-20 yawner over Arkansas. The game was not as close as the score would indicate. LSU will host Texas A&M on Saturday, which is not a ranked team but not a bad one either. Last week: 1

The Buckeyes got their first challenge of the season from Penn State in a 28-17 win. That may be enough to push Ohio State up to No. 1, but I think it needed to be a bigger win to make that happen this week. If it does not happen how, I think it will next week if the Buckeyes beat Michigan. Last week: 2

Clemson took the week off, although that is not much different than playing another ACC team. The Tigers are done with conference play and will take on in-state rival South Carolina this week. They will also have an eye on the Virginia-Virginia Tech game as the winner of that will get to be a four-touchdown underdog to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Last week: 3

Georgia was one of the few SEC teams putting in some work last Saturday. The Bulldogs ground out a 19-13 win over Texas A&M and should hold its spot in the rankings this week. The Bulldogs will play in one of the four SEC-ACC in-state rivalry games this week when they take on Georgia Tech. Last week: 4

Nobody slouched off more this past Saturday than the Crimson Tide, which beat then 3-8 FCS member Western Carolina 66-3. They get more of a workout in practice. I hope WCU brought its band. At least that would have been entertaining. The Tide now needs a win at Auburn to have any shot at the playoff, however that win does not guarantee anything. Last week: 5

Utah got one step closer to a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game with a 35-7 win at Arizona. The bad news for the Utes is that Oregon lost, so that would diminish the quality of a win in the Pac-12 title game, should they get it. Last week: 7

The Sooners jumped out early on TCU, then nearly coughed up the game. Oklahoma held on for a 28-24 win over the Horned Frogs. The committee has been holding OU back because it doesn't win by much. That has to change, but there is not much time left. Last week: 9

The Gophers bounced back from the loss at Iowa with a 38-22 win over Northwestern. Quarterback Tanner Morgan had been in concussion protocol last week, but he was able to play for Minnesota. The West division title is on the line when the Gophers host Wisconsin. They are also playing for no worse than a berth in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1962. Last week: 10

The Nittany Lions gave it everything they had at the Horseshoe on Saturday but came up short. The Rose Bowl is still a possibility for Penn State, but that depends on Wisconsin win over Minnesota at a minimum. Last week: 8



The Gators were one of three SEC teams that didn't just pretend to take the week off, they actually did. Florida should be rested and ready for their annual matchup with Florida State. Last week: 10

Purdue held Jonathan Taylor to only 222 yards, which is a whopping 28 yards below his average against the Boilermakers. Still, the Badgers overcame that subpar performance to derail Purdue 45-24. Wisconsin can earn another shot at Ohio State if it wins at Minnesota on Saturday. Last week: 12

The Wolverines are peaking at the right time. That time is when Ohio State comes to town. Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh are desperate to break their seven game losing streak to the Buckeyes. In fact, Ohio State has won 14 of the last 15 meetings between the two. Last week: 13

Baylor got back on track with a comfortable -- by Baylor's standards -- 24-10 win over Texas. The Bears will face Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game and despite this low ranking, a contender for a playoff spot. Last week: 14

The Tigers prepared for the Iron Bowl the same way Alabama did -- by pounding a tomato can. They stuck it to Samford and now get ready to welcome Mac Jones and the Crimson Tide to The Plains. Last week: 15

The Ducks laid an egg in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday night. They put up a great fourth quarter comeback, but it wasn't enough in a 31-28 loss to Arizona State. Oregon is out of the playoff conversation but will still get a crack at the Rose Bowl in the Pac-12 title game. This seems like a big drop, but the Ducks do not have a great strength of schedule and now they have a loss to an unranked opponent as well. Last week: 6

The Irish stuck it to Boston College 40-7 in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday. Notre Dame is not likely to get high enough in the rankings for a New Year's Six appearance. Last week: 16

Iowa ended Illinois' four-game winning streak with a 19-10 victory over the Illini. The Hawkeyes will close things out on Friday at Nebraska. Last week: 17

The Tigers had an easy time of it again, this time at South Florida. Memphis beat the Bulls, 49-10. It will host Cincinnati, and with a victory, host the Bearcats again the following week as well in the AAC Championship Game. Last week: 18

The Bearcats had another tough battle but survived Temple, 15-13. Cincinnati is also looking to host the AAC title game next week and will do so if it beats Memphis. However, in that case, the Bearcats' opponent could be Navy instead of Memphis. Last week: 19

The Broncos had another blowout win, this one over Utah State. They will host Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship Game next week. First though, a trip to Colorado State. Last week: 20

The Cowboys overcame the loss of starting quarterback Spencer Sanders to a season ending thumb injury in their previous game to beat West Virginia. Dru Brown performed well in his absence, but now he has to face Oklahoma. Last week: 21

Iowa State put away Kansas 41-31 and should stay in the rankings another week. They finish at Kansas State, which could also appear in the rankings this week, even though I am not projecting it. Last week: 22

The Trojans hammered UCLA 52-35 and will now wait around to see if Colorado can shock Utah and send USC to the Pac-12 title game. Their regular season is over. Last week: NR

The Mountaineers will play for the Sun Belt title against Louisiana on Dec. 7. A win at Troy this week guarantees that Appalachian State will host. Last week: 25