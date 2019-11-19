College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Penn State, Oklahoma make significant jumps

The Tigers enjoyed a relatively easy time at Ole Miss on Saturday and should be able to retain the top spot for another week. It is not a given that they will hold this spot if they keep winning, though. Ohio State can still catch them. Last week: 1

The Buckeyes were feeling charitable at Rutgers, walking away with only a 56-21 win. They were probably taking it easy in advance of the huge Big Ten East showdown on Saturday with Penn State. Last week: 2

Clemson annihilated what may be the second-best team in the ACC, Wake Forest, 52-3. Coach Dabo Swinney is in a message sending mood, as he should be. The Demon Deacons were not going to be competitive regardless, but it doesn't help that their star wide receiver, Sage Surratt, is out for the season with an injury. Last week: 3

Georgia picked up a huge 21-14 win at Auburn and solidified itself as the top-rated one-loss team. The Bulldogs clinched their spot in the SEC title game as well. They finish up conference play this week with Texas A&M. Last week: 4

Things went from bad to worse for the Crimson Tide with the season-ending injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Their chances to make the playoff are not great anyway, but they now require backup Mac Jones to lead the team to victory at Auburn at the end of the season. Tagovailoa's injury could be a factor later on, but for now, Alabama is simply being judged on what they have done so far. Last week: 5

Now that Minnesota has a loss, the committee can go back to ranking Penn State where it belongs based on its entire season and not one game. The committee overreacted last week by dropping the Nittany Lions behind the Pac-12 teams, even though their resume is clearly better. The problem was that Minnesota's resume was not better than the Pac-12 teams and the committee was too eager to honor a less than decisive head-to-head result. Of course, after this week's game with Ohio State, Penn State will either be the top-ranked one-loss team or no longer part of the playoff discussion. Last week: 9

The Ducks clinched the Pac-12 North by beating Arizona, 34-6. They still have two conference games remaining beginning with a road trip to slumping Arizona State this Saturday. Last week: 6

Break out the Falcons-Patriots tapes. Apparently 28-3 is not a safe lead in college football, either. For the second week in a row, a team overcame that deficit to win a game. This week, it was the Sooners, which stormed back to hand Baylor its first loss 34-31. This is the Sooners' biggest win of the season so far. Last week: 10

Utah destroyed UCLA 49-3 to grab control of the Pac-12 South. The Utes will win the division if they win out but would lose a tiebreaker to USC if they take a loss. Utah is at Arizona this Saturday and finishes at home with Colorado. Last week: 7

The Gators cruised to a 23-6 win at Missouri on Saturday and should remain the highest-rated two-loss team. It is a tough call for this spot with Minnesota, but I think Florida's schedule strength will leave the Gators in the top 10 for now. Last week: 11

The Gophers took their first loss of the season at Iowa, 23-19. Despite a potential ranking outside the top 10, I believe Minnesota can still play its way into the College Football Playoff if it wins out and beats Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. Last week: 8

The Big Ten block continues with the Badgers, which won at Nebraska, 37-21. With the help of Iowa, Wisconsin is back in control of the Big Ten West, along with Minnesota. They will meet in Minneapolis for the division title at the end of the season, assuming each wins this week. Jonathan Taylor will be happy to see Purdue roll into town. He is averaging 250 yards per game against the Boilermakers. Last week: 14

The Wolverines are on a roll now after pummeling in-state rival Michigan State, 44-10. They are looking like the team we all expected to see back in September. They could be peaking at the right time for that end of season visit from Ohio State. Last week: 15

The Irish throttled a pretty good Navy squad 52-20 at home before the first non-sellout crowd in 46 years. When you consider quality of opponent and margin of victory, this was Notre Dame's best win of the season. Last week: 16

The Tigers have been grinding through an extremely difficult schedule pretty well but came up short against Georgia. All three of Auburn's losses have come to teams in the top 10 of this projection, and the Tigers have a win against a team in that group as well. Last week: 12

Baylor finally had one close call too many. The Bears saw their undefeated season come to an end with a 34-31 loss at home to Oklahoma. Baylor may get another shot at the Sooners in the Big 12 title game. The Bears can clinch a spot in that contest with a win over Texas this Saturday. Last week: 13

Iowa may not win the Big Ten West, but it won something even more important on Saturday -- the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. That is the reward for beating Minnesota in what was the Golden Gophers' first loss of the season. The Hawkeyes are second only to Auburn among three-loss teams. Last week: 20

The Bearcats needed a last-second field goal to knock off South Florida, 20-17. Temple is next, but Cincinnati better not get caught looking ahead to the season finale at Memphis. Last week: 17

The Tigers also need to caution against looking ahead. Following a relatively easy 45-27 win at Houston, Memphis will travel to South Florida. Last week: 18

The Broncos handled New Mexico the way you would expect. Boise State posted a 42-9 win over the Lobos. They will travel to Utah State this week looking to clinch the Mountain division title. Last week: 21

The Cowboys have now won three in a row after knocking off Kansas, 31-13. OSU will take to the road to face West Virginia, which upset Kansas State. Last week: 22

The Longhorns came within a last-second field goal of knocking off Iowa State on the road, but I believe they will not only stay in the rankings but stay ahead of the Cyclones. Texas is one of three 6-4 teams in the Big 12 that the committee will consider, and the Longhorns are 1-1 against the other two. Last week: 19

I believe we will finally see a third team from the Pac-12 in the rankings this week, and that team will be Washington. The Huskies have a couple of questionable losses to Cal and Stanford but did beat USC and played both Oregon and Utah tough at home. Last week: NR

The Cyclones picked up their first win of the season against a team currently above .500 on Saturday when they defeated Texas, 23-21. They have four losses, all to teams in these rankings. Last week: NR