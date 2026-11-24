Is this the week that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee slides Alabama down?

It's one of the big questions looming over Tuesday's top 25 CFP Rankings as we head into the final weekend of the regular season. There was an argument to do it last week, but the committee held firm in its love for Alabama and kept the Crimson Tide at No. 3.

The resume has taken big hits this month, though. If Kentucky falls out of the top 25 after its loss to Missouri over the weekend, Alabama won't have a single win over a team ranked in the top 25. The Tide has four wins over bowl-eligible teams, though only three of those are against Power Four teams.

Texas has a better resume than Alabama in several ways, yet the committee has seemingly relied on the eye test to keep the Longhorns behind the Crimson Tide. Is this the week that the data is finally overwhelming enough to swap the two SEC teams? I believe so.

And if the committee is willing to move Alabama down, does it get directly compared to Tennessee? Volunteers fans have been screaming for weeks about Tennessee having a head-to-head win over Alabama, and yet the Vols ranked six spots behind the Tide last week.

The other scenario that bears the most attention: How the committee ranks Indiana, Oregon and Iowa. Indiana is sure to move down after its 27-24 loss to unranked Washington, while Oregon and Iowa should both move up. All three should fall somewhere in the 11-15 range in the CFP Rankings. Indiana and Iowa each only have two losses compared to Oregon's three, while the Ducks have a more impressive collection of wins than the other two Big Ten contenders.

If either Oregon and/or Iowa jumps Indiana, the Hoosiers are in big trouble. Still, our CBS Sports forecasting model gives Indiana the best playoff odds (79.2%) compared to Oregon (55.7%) and Iowa (28%).

No. 1 Georgia (10-1)

Best win: Alabama

The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game and remain the No. 1 seed.

No. 2 Utah (11-0)

Best win: BYU

The Utes are a playoff lock at this point and are now just playing for a first-round bye.

No. 3 Texas (9-2)

Best win: Tennessee

This is now the third time I've predicted Texas to make the top four, and if it doesn't happen this week, I don't know if it ever will unless the Longhorns win the SEC Championship. Texas has a marquee win over Tennessee, great metrics and its two losses continue to age better than expected. CFP chair Hunter Yurachek got an up-close look at how good the Longhorns were this weekend, demolishing his Arkansas Razorbacks.

No. 4 Alabama (9-2)

Best win: Kentucky

This ranking doesn't really make sense, but the way the committee has ranked Alabama for weeks hasn't made sense either. If the committee slides Alabama down, I think it'll be a half-measure like this.

No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1)

Best win: Miami

The Fighting Irish are on the doorstep of a first-round bye, but this may be as high as it gets for them with no conference title game opportunity.

No. 6 Miami (10-1)

Best win: Wake Forest

If Miami can win out, including an ACC title game win over Wake Forest, the Hurricanes could jump into the top four.

No. 7 Tennessee (9-2)

Best win: Alabama

If Tennessee doesn't jump Alabama this week, it may not happen for the Volunteers. It really just depends on whether the committee is intent on keeping Alabama in the top four or whether it slides far enough down to be directly compared to Tennessee, where the Vols' head-to-head win should have an impact. In that scenario, Tennessee would rank No. 6 and Alabama No. 7.

No. 8 UCLA (10-1)

Best win: Oregon

UCLA went undefeated through its first 10 games but now finds itself on shaky footing after a loss to Michigan. A four-spot drop to No. 8 gives the committee the flexibility to keep UCLA if it beats USC this week or drop it out of the field altogether if it finishes 10-2.

No. 9 Wake Forest (10-1)

Best win: Louisville

The Demon Deacons are very hot right now, beating Georgia Tech 50-29 over the weekend. With Louisville also moving up the rankings, look for Wake Forest to jump a two-loss BYU team that looked shaky last weekend in the rankings.

No. 10 BYU (9-2)

Best win: Notre Dame

No. 11 Texas Tech (10-1)

Best win: Houston

If this prediction proves accurate, the Big 12 would have three teams in the field. Texas Tech can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over TCU this week but could run the risk of falling out of the playoff if it loses to Utah in that championship game.

No. 12 Indiana (9-2)

Best win: USC

Sorry, Curt Cignetti, but it's not fake news that your Indiana team is in danger of missing the playoff. The Hoosiers land as the first team out after their loss to Washington. Indiana's resume was already shaky even before the Washington loss, propped up by a single top-25 win over USC. Indiana has a mediocre strength of schedule (No. 41) and hasn't looked particularly good beating the Big Ten's middle class.

No. 13 Oregon (8-3)

Best win: USC

The Ducks are hot and have a good story to sell with an OC change and new QB meshing together in the second half of the season to start playing like the team that started the season ranked No. 2. Oregon has three wins over top 25 teams (USC, Boise State, Ohio State) and ranks top 20 in strength of schedule and strength of record. There's an argument that Oregon should be above Indiana, but the committee could wait to jump the Hoosiers until it sees who wins the Big Ten.

No. 14 Iowa (9-2)

Best win: Washington

Iowa fans are not going to be happy with this one. The Hawkeyes are one of the big beneficiaries of the Big Ten's chaotic weekend but still can't jump Indiana or Oregon. If the committee ranks Iowa at No. 14, its best chance to make the field will be to win the Big Ten Championship, which hasn't set its matchup yet.

No. 15 USC (8-3)

Best win: Ohio State

USC has a chance to be the spoiler of UCLA's playoff dreams this weekend.

No. 16 Arizona (8-3)

Best win: Cincinnati

The Wildcats don't have a marquee win, but they played tough in their three losses (all to top 15 teams). Arizona benefits from the eye test being ranked this high.

No. 17 Houston (8-3)

Best win: Oklahoma State

No. 18 Oklahoma (7-4)

Best win: Texas

The Sooners are one of the hottest teams in the country and may be wondering what could have been once it's all over. If Oklahoma could have flipped one of its two one-score losses (Michigan, Kentucky), it'd legitimately be in the playoff hunt.

No. 19 Louisville (8-3)

Best win: SMU

No. 20 Florida (7-4)

Best win: Texas

No. 21 Ohio State (7-4)

Best win: Indiana

AP poll voters dropped the Buckeyes all the way down to No. 25 but expect the committee to be more generous.

No. 22 Ole Miss (7-4)

Best win: Louisville

No. 23 Boise State (9-2)

Best win: Memphis

How far Boise State falls after a loss to San Diego State is one of this week's more intriguing questions. No other Group of Six team was ranked last week, so Boise State should still be the prohibitive favorite to get the G6 bid, but the margin for error narrowed significantly.

No. 24 Missouri (7-4)

Best win: Florida

It just didn't feel right without Missouri in the top 25 for a week.

No. 25 Washington (7-4)

Best win: Indiana

The Huskies crack the top 25 after their overtime win over the Hoosiers.

Bracket based on CFP Rankings prediction

First round

Dec. 18-19 at higher seeds

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Tennessee

No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinal matchups

Dec. 30 in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 1 in Atlanta, Arlington, Texas, and Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 UCLA/No. 9 Wake Forest winner

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 Tennessee/No. 10 BYU winner

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Miami/No. 11 Texas Tech winner

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 5 Notre Dame/No. 12 Boise State winner