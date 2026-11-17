Be prepared to care a lot about the teams ranked No. 18 through No. 25 this week. All of those teams – minus, potentially, Boise State – will not make this year's College Football Playoff field. But they can still shape what the final 12-team bracket looks like. When you look at similar resumes, wins over teams at the bottom of the rankings can be powerful.

It's why it'll be so interesting to see how the selection committee handles a chunk of teams that all lost this weekend. All of these teams have fatal flaws on their resumes, which is why they won't be making the playoff. However, there aren't a lot of obvious replacement options waiting in the wings, which could force the committee to keep teams in the mix.

The SEC, for instance, had four teams ranked between No. 17 and No. 25 that lost last weekend and now have four losses. No. 17 South Carolina's 34-6 loss to Arkansas was the most egregious, even without quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Do the Gamecocks drop out altogether? What about LSU, ranked No. 21 last week, which lost on a last-second touchdown to Texas?

Whether those teams stay or drop out the rankings could significantly impact the resumes of playoff teams such as Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

In the Big 12, Houston and Arizona both lost over the weekend. Arizona is one of Utah and BYU's best wins, while Houston is the same for BYU and Utah. If both those teams dropped out, it could improve Wake Forest's odds of jumping BYU and/or Texas Tech.

There were very few impactful results for the teams at the top of last week's rankings. But there was a whole lot of disruption everywhere else, and how the committee handles it is what is most intriguing this week.

No. 1 Georgia (9-1)

Best win: Alabama

No change at the top spot after Georgia crushed Missouri, ranked No. 22 last week, 48-21 on Saturday. The Bulldogs look like the best team in the country.

No. 2 Utah (10-0)

Best win: BYU

It took a same-day flight and late-game heroics, but Utah was able to hold off Arizona for another ranked win.

No. 3 UCLA (10-0)

Best win: Oregon

The committee loves UCLA as the last remaining undefeated Big Ten team.

No. 4 Texas (8-2)

Best win: Tennessee

This may surprise people, but Texas should be the highest-ranked two-loss team after winning a night game in Baton Rouge. The Longhorns have an impressive collection of wins (5-0 against teams ranked in last week's top 25) and are No. 5 in strength of record and strength of schedule. Texas is due for a rise in the rankings.

No. 5 Alabama (8-2)

Best win: Kentucky

Alabama's resume took a big hit over the weekend when its four best wins – Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Mississippi State – all lost. We know this committee loves the Crimson Tide, but just as Indiana got dinged last week for a similar scenario, don't be surprised to see Alabama slide a bit this week.

No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1)

Best win: Miami

It's possible Notre Dame could hold on to its No. 5 spot from a week ago, but I think they'll slide a spot or two down because of other results.

No. 7 Indiana (9-1)

Best win: USC

It's clear Indiana coach Curt Cignetti isn't a huge fan of how the playoff committee has ranked his Hoosiers. He probably won't love this ranking, either, but at least Indiana moves up a few spots following its win over USC.

No. 8 Miami (9-1)

Best win: Wake Forest

The win over Wake Forest continues to age beautifully for Miami, but that's about it on the resume right now. The Hurricanes did get a hard-fought win over Duke but still only have one ranked win.

No. 9 Tennessee (8-2)

Best win: Alabama

The Volunteers would be in the field as of today but can't afford a slip-up against a desperate LSU team this weekend in Knoxville.

No. 10 BYU (8-2)

Best win: Notre Dame

Even with Texas Tech's win over an Oklahoma State team that was ranked No. 25 last week, I think BYU will stay ahead. Texas Tech doesn't have a win that matches BYU's victory over Notre Dame.

No. 11 Texas Tech (9-1)

Best win: Houston

The Red Raiders are the last team in the field this week after their win over Oklahoma State.

No. 12 Wake Forest (8-1)

Best win: Louisville

I could see Wake Forest jumping Texas Tech after its dominant win over SMU. The committee hasn't been particularly high on the Demon Deacons, though, and for now I think they'll be the first team out. If Wake Forest can do what it's supposed to these next two weeks, it'll find a way into the field.

No. 13 Iowa (8-2)

Best win: Wisconsin

Iowa keeps working its way up the rankings as more teams lose. In a war of attrition, Iowa could win a spot in the field just by not messing up. The Hawkeyes' playoff odds would jump to 30% with a win over Illinois this weekend.

No. 14 Oregon (7-3)

Best win: Ohio State

Oregon looked dead after its loss to Illinois, yet somehow the Ducks feel like a viable playoff contender as we enter the home stretch of the season. Oregon ranks top 20 in strength of record (No. 16) and strength of schedule (No. 9).

No. 15 Ohio State (7-3)

Best win: Indiana

I stand by the fact that Ohio State isn't going to make the playoff, but the Buckeyes are much more in the mix than I expected after last week's blowout loss to Oregon. It helped, of course, when the three teams ranked above OSU last week all lost this past weekend.

No. 16 Boise State (7-2)

Best win: Wisconsin

With New Mexico losing to UNLV, Boise State remains in great position to get into the playoff. If the Broncos win out, they'll get the Group of Six automatic bid.

No. 17 Kentucky (7-3)

Best win: LSU

A second consecutive loss killed Kentucky's playoff hopes this weekend.

No. 18 Houston (7-3)

Best win: Oklahoma State

Houston's playoff hopes ended in a devastating loss to a bad Colorado team.

No. 19 Florida (6-4)

Best win: Texas

The Gators are a confounding team but possess a resume with three of the best wins of the season over Texas, Kentucky and Ole Miss. If the committee compared Florida directly against Oklahoma, I could see the Sooners being in this spot with their head-to-head win over the Gators.

No. 20 USC (7-3)

Best win: Ohio State

The Trojans couldn't get it done against Indiana, and that should all but extinguish their playoff hopes. Ohio State winning over the weekend helps the resume a bit, but USC's playoff odds are down to 5.4 percent.

No. 21 Arizona (7-3)

Best win: Cincinnati

The Wildcats face only a small tumble after a rollicking back-and-forth game against No. 2 Utah that Arizona lost 40-39.

No. 22 Oklahoma (6-4)

Best win: Florida

Welcome to the rankings, Oklahoma. After back-to-back ranked wins over Florida and Ole Miss, the Sooners make the top 25. Given OU's win over Texas, too, the Sooners could end up even higher this week.

No. 23 Ole Miss (6-4)

Best win: Louisville

It was a disastrous weekend for the Rebels, from a rival SEC AD blasting their travel efforts (or lack thereof) to a loss Sunday afternoon that officially eliminated them from making the playoff. Ole Miss easily could – and perhaps should – drop out of the rankings altogether but barely held on this week.

No. 24 Louisville (7-3)

Best win: SMU

The Cardinals have won their last five games and look like the ACC's third-best team.

No. 25 Memphis (8-2)

Best win: South Florida

The committee rarely rewards G6 teams, so this may be a stretch, but the Tigers or Liberty are more deserving than the other Power Four options at this point.

Bracket based on CFP Rankings prediction

First round

Dec. 18-19 at higher seeds

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Notre Dame

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Miami

Quarterfinal matchups

Dec. 30 in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 1 in Atlanta, Arlington, Texas, and Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Miami/No. 9 Tennessee winner

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 Indiana/No. 10 BYU winner

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Notre Dame/No. 11 Texas Tech winner

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Alabama/No. 12 Boise State winner