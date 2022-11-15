Pac-12 After Dark was in full effect this week, and the league is now down to just one hope as it seeks to have a team advance into the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016-17. Meanwhile, TCU stacked up another quality win at Texas, improving its profile even further with the weeks winding down. Still, we will have to wait and see if that is good enough to pass Michigan. Also, the last vestiges of the Big Ten West should now be purged from these rankings, likely for good.
With three weeks left in the regular season, we are here to predict what the top 25 will look like when the committee announces its field Tuesday night. Note that this week's rankings will be released later than usual with the announcement coming after the conclusion of the Michigan State-Kentucky basketball game, which is estimated to be 9 p.m. ET.
It is a warmup act for the warmup act, which is every edition of the CFP Rankings before the final one comes out after conference championship Saturday.
Before we get to the rankings themselves, here's a refresher listing some of key points the committee members consider when deciding a team's ranking beyond their on-field record:
- Strength of schedule
- Conference championships (when decided)
- Head-to-head
- Results vs. common opponents
- Results vs. ranked opponents
Thankfully, the committee's definition of "ranked opponents" is different than what you're used to seeing. The rankings they use are the prior week's CFP Rankings. They do not consider where teams are ranked when the games were played either in the CFP, AP Top 25, etc. Using game-time rankings is the most worthless way to determine "ranked opponents;" in fact, the committee specifically forbids the use of any poll that has a preseason starting point.
Notice that "game control" is not listed in the criteria. It never has been considered despite the term (or similar concepts) coming out of the mouth of the committee chairman at times the last few full seasons. (The CFP does not have a way to measure "game control" -- I've seen the data the committee uses -- but let's not kid ourselves: They do talk about it.)
With all that in mind, here is how the CFP Rankings will look this week. Keep in mind: This is not necessarily how I would vote if I were on the committee. I am merely predicting what they will do Tuesday night.
Note: This projection is based only on results to this point. It does not reflect the final forecast for the playoff. The complete bowl playoff and bowl projections through the end of the season can be found here.
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction
|1
|The Bulldogs easily dispatched the other Bulldogs from Mississippi State. It is cruise control time for Georgia as it faces reeling Kentucky and in-state rival Georgia Tech to close the regular-season slate. The Dawgs will be tough to knock off of this perch. Last week: 1
|2
|The Buckeyes got back on track against Indiana in a 56-14 win. Only one more tune-up game remains before the Big Ten Championship Game with Michigan. Oh, I know that is not the actual title game, but have you seen the Big Ten West? Last week: 2
|3
|The Wolverines lit up Nebraska, 31-3, which is a margin that will likely keep them ahead of TCU. The CFP Selection Committee has made it clear that it is not concerned with weakness of Michigan's schedule. The Wolverines host Illinois, which has lost two straight games, as the final warmup before Ohio State. game control! ). A little steam has come off of that Illinois game on Nov. 19 after the Illini lost to Michigan State. Last week: 3
|4
|The Horned Frogs picked up another big road win, this time at Texas. The 17-10 victory should be enough to keep TCU in the fourth spot. It appears the committee would like to see more dominance from the Horned Frogs, but so far, it's just win, baby. Last week: 4
|5
|After a bit of a slow start, the Volunteers turned on the jets and flew past Missouri, 66-24. The best Tennessee can do is finish 11-1, which means at South Carolina and Vanderbilt to finish off the regular season. Those games do not do much for the Vols' strength of schedule, so they need to put up big numbers. Last week: 5
|6
|The Tigers clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia with a 13-10 win at Arkansas. LSU looked a little flat coming off the big win against Alabama, but that is also a rivalry game and anything can happen in those. LSU finishes the regular season with UAB at home and at last-place Texas A&M. Last week: 7
|7
|QB Bryce Young had a big game, leading Alabama to a come-from-behind win at Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide has no path to the College Football Playoff now that LSU has officially clinched the SEC West title, but a New Year's Six spot is likely if they take care of business against Austin Peay and Auburn. Last week: 9
|8
|The Trojans woke up Sunday as the last hope for the Pac-12 putting a team into the CFP. USC's profile is a little soft, though. Its conference schedule does not include Oregon or Washington, and it already lost to Utah. The Trojans are the only team among the five that are relatively bunched together in these rankings that does not have a win over one of the others. USC will be tested to end the season, though. The Trojans will face each of their rivals in the last two weeks. The trip to UCLA can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game for USC, and the season finale against Notre Dame would also be a quality win. Last week: 8
|9
|The Tigers handled Louisville without too much difficulty and are now set for the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina. Clemson's chances for a berth in the CFP depend on beating Miami and South Carolina before taking on UNC. The Tigers may need a little help as well. The ACC may not be strong enough to lift a 12-1 team into the Final Four. Last week: 10
|10
|Utah leads a group of four two-loss teams from the Pac-12 in these rankings. The committee could legitimately rank this group of four in any order. I have the Utes here because they defeated USC, and their regrettable loss (which all four teams possess) is not that bad. The Utes travel to Oregon in a battle of the two of the three teams with just one conference defeat. Last week: 13
|11
|The Nittany Lions are keeping their foot on the gas as needed playing also-rans down the stretch of this season. Although, Michigan State has shown some life lately. There is still a possibility of a New Year's Six game berth for the Spartans, but they must keep impressing the committee with style points. Last week: 14
|12
|The Tar Heels picked up a big win at Wake Forest and will now play for the ACC title against Clemson. It is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that UNC at 12-1 could push up to a spot in the CFP, but as with Clemson, it may need some help. Last week: 15
|13
|The Rebels are also hoping for a New Year's Six berth, but with four SEC teams ranked ahead of them, they would need a major upset to get into that picture. They also have to take care of their own business at Arkansas and in the Egg Bowl. Last week: 11
|14
|The Bruins picked a bad time for a bad loss. They fell to Arizona at home, 38-24, to take some of the luster of the annual clash with USC. I have not delved deeply into the Pac-12 tiebreaker scenarios, but they mean nothing to UCLA unless the Bruins win out. Last week: 12
|15
|The Huskies picked up the best win any of the top Pac-12 teams has this season with a 37-34 victory at Oregon. This opens the door to a possible spot in the Pac-12 title game if tiebreakers go their way. Winning out could also find the Huskies in a New Year's Six game. That may require some help. Washington needs to take care of Colorado and Washington State first. Last week: 25
|16
|Oregon saw its streak of 40+ point games stopped. More importantly, their eight-game winning streak was also stopped. Oregon still controls its own fate for a Pac-12 title, but at best, that is now for a berth in the Rose Bowl instead of the CFP. Last week: 6
|17
|The Knights went to Tulane and picked up a huge win against the Green Wave. UCF is now in control of the Cotton Bowl berth that will go to the highest-rated Group of Five conference champion. UCF will host the AAC title game if it beats Navy and South Florida. Last week: 22
|18
|It is Kansas State's turn again to sit second in the league and be in control for a berth against TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game. It would help TCU to have a 9-3 opponent in that game, but the way the rest of the league beats each other up, that seems unlikely. KSU still hast to play at West Virginia and at home against Kansas. A loss would give the race to be TCU's opponent a Big Ten West vibe. Last week: 19
|19
|The Fighting Irish led Navy by 19 points entering the fourth quarter and nearly blew all of it. Notre Dame was able to hold on for a 35-32 win. Instead of disaster, an outside shot for a New Year's Six bowl berth is still in play. The Irish finish at USC. A win there would give them some juice up these rankings. Last week: 20
|20
|The Seminoles are peaking at the end of the season. Unfortunately, it is too late to make a run at a New Year's Six game. They have outscored their last three opponents by a margin of 124-22. FSU is done with conference play now and currently sits three games behind Clemson in the loss column. Last week: 23
|21
|The Cowboys broke a two-game losing streak by grinding out a 20-14 win over Iowa State. Grinding is the only way to beat Iowa State. A 9-3 finish would give the Pokes a pretty good bowl game. Last week: NR
|22
|Unfortunately for the Green Wave, their hopes of hosting the AAC title game likely vanished in a home loss to UCF. They are still in play for a Cotton Bowl berth, though. It's just that the path is much harder now. Last week: 17
|23
|The Longhorns are not quite back yet. They couldn't get their offense going against TCU, which is not typically how things go against the Frogs. Texas' defense was good enough. In fact, it scored the team's only touchdown. Last week: 18
|24
|The Wolfpack lost at home to Boston College, and that may knock them out of these rankings entirely. I still think they will squeeze in on the strength of the win over Florida State. Last week: 16
|25
|The Beavers sit alone in sixth place in the Pac-12 looking up at the five-car pileup ahead of them. Oregon State is playing for a good bowl game and to spoil Oregon's season on Nov. 26. Last week: NR