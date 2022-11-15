Pac-12 After Dark was in full effect this week, and the league is now down to just one hope as it seeks to have a team advance into the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016-17. Meanwhile, TCU stacked up another quality win at Texas, improving its profile even further with the weeks winding down. Still, we will have to wait and see if that is good enough to pass Michigan. Also, the last vestiges of the Big Ten West should now be purged from these rankings, likely for good.

With three weeks left in the regular season, we are here to predict what the top 25 will look like when the committee announces its field Tuesday night. Note that this week's rankings will be released later than usual with the announcement coming after the conclusion of the Michigan State-Kentucky basketball game, which is estimated to be 9 p.m. ET.

It is a warmup act for the warmup act, which is every edition of the CFP Rankings before the final one comes out after conference championship Saturday.

Before we get to the rankings themselves, here's a refresher listing some of key points the committee members consider when deciding a team's ranking beyond their on-field record:

Strength of schedule

Conference championships (when decided)

Head-to-head

Results vs. common opponents

Results vs. ranked opponents

Thankfully, the committee's definition of "ranked opponents" is different than what you're used to seeing. The rankings they use are the prior week's CFP Rankings. They do not consider where teams are ranked when the games were played either in the CFP, AP Top 25, etc. Using game-time rankings is the most worthless way to determine "ranked opponents;" in fact, the committee specifically forbids the use of any poll that has a preseason starting point.

Notice that "game control" is not listed in the criteria. It never has been considered despite the term (or similar concepts) coming out of the mouth of the committee chairman at times the last few full seasons. (The CFP does not have a way to measure "game control" -- I've seen the data the committee uses -- but let's not kid ourselves: They do talk about it.)

With all that in mind, here is how the CFP Rankings will look this week. Keep in mind: This is not necessarily how I would vote if I were on the committee. I am merely predicting what they will do Tuesday night.

Note: This projection is based only on results to this point. It does not reflect the final forecast for the playoff. The complete bowl playoff and bowl projections through the end of the season can be found here.

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction