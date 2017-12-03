College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Where will Oklahoma slot in?
Bowls expert Jerry Palm projects how the CFP Selection Committee will vote on Sunday
It is no longer the warmup act for the warmup act. The one set of College Football Playoff Rankings that matter will be released Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Actually, they only matter until you get to UCF. That is all the farther the committee needs to go to set bowl matchups this season.
Clemson entered the week at No. 1, and after a 38-3 whipping of Miami, should stay on top. Oklahoma and Georgia are interchangeable and battling for uniform color in the Rose Bowl. The committee will have to grapple with Ohio State vs. Alabama and both teams have their merits. I leaned toward Ohio State because of the Buckeyes' two wins over top 10 teams. If it's Alabama, it will be because of Ohio State's ugly loss at Iowa.
Without further ado, here is my projection for the entire top 25.
- Clemson 12-1
- Oklahoma 12-1
- Georgia 12-1
- Ohio State 11-2
- Alabama 11-1
- Wisconsin 12-1
- Auburn 10-3
- USC 11-2
- Penn State 10-2
- Miami 10-2
- TCU 10-3
- Washington 10-2
- UCF 12-0
- Stanford 9-4
- Notre Dame 9-3
- LSU 9-3
- Michigan State 9-3
- Washington State 9-3
- Oklahoma State 9-3
- Northwestern 9-3
- Virginia Tech 9-3
- Memphis 10-2
- Mississippi State 8-4
- NC State 8-4
- Boise State 10-3
