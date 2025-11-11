The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has already shown us which teams they're fond of this season, and Tuesday night's second top 25 reveal should go relatively chalk near the top following a weekend free of major upsets. Indiana's dramatic road win at Penn State and Texas Tech's dominance against previously-unbeaten BYU were notable results that will impact the latest rankings and gives the committee two additional data points to consider.

The Group of Six race continued its weekly unpredictability spike after Tulane handled Memphis -- the G6's highest ranked team last week, according to the committee -- to keep the Green Wave as a potential threat in the American. James Madison, South Florida and North Texas are others in the mix for that coveted auto-bid given to the Group of Six's highest-ranked champion.

After failing to have a team inside the top 12 of the committee's debut rankings, we're expecting the ACC to fall even further out following losses from Virginia and Louisville at the top of the conference. Georgia Tech should be the league's highest-ranked team on Tuesday night, potentially cracking the top 15.

When are the Buckeyes going to be challenged this season? While it's unclear how far ahead the committee prefers Ohio State over Indiana and Texas A&M among the remaining unbeatens, it feels like there's a sizable gap between Ryan Day's team and the other elites. Perhaps that changes if the Aggies finish 13-0 as SEC champions, but for now, the Buckeyes are the team to beat nationally at No. 1. Last week's ranking: No. 1

2. Indiana (10-0)

It says a lot about a team when they fail to play their best for three and a half quarters before executing to perfection in the final moments. Curt Cignetti said the Hoosiers refused to lose in Saturday's epic comeback at Penn State and credited his players for having ice in their veins. That was Indiana's first win at Beaver Stadium in program history and the committee will take note. Last week's ranking: No. 2

3. Texas A&M (9-0)

A road win over Missouri and its third-team freshman quarterback likely won't move the needle for the committee enough to push the Aggies ahead of the Hoosiers. However, Texas A&M has a chance to garner top-seed billing if it finishes unbeaten as SEC champions. Since the win at Notre Dame, the Aggies have taken full advantage of a favorable slate by league standards and the last remaining hurdle is Texas on Nov. 28. Last week's ranking: No. 3

After another hard-fought SEC win over LSU, the Crimson Tide entertain two-loss Oklahoma in Week 12, which could pose quite the challenge defensively for Kalen DeBoer's squad. It also marks Alabama's fifth opportunity of the season for a top-25 win, more than any team nationally. A win over the Sooners all but clinches a berth in the SEC title game as well. Last week's ranking: No. 4

Finishing out the chalk inside the top 5, the Bulldogs won their fifth straight with 303 yards on the ground at Mississippi State. Now, they'll host playoff threat Texas this weekend to close out the SEC slate before facing Charlotte and nationally-ranked Georgia Tech over the final two weeks. There's a chance Georgia, by winning out, could get a top-4 seed over the SEC Championship Game loser should the Aggies and Crimson Tide meet in Atlanta. Last week's ranking: No. 5

6. Texas Tech (9-1)

Coming off their best win of the season, the Red Raiders should advance two spots in Tuesday night's new rankings. No. 3 in game control with the most favorable slate left among title contenders, Texas Tech should cruise the rest of the way to conference championship weekend. Last week's ranking: No. 8

There's a good chance the Rebels are ranked behind the Red Raiders this week given Texas Tech's ranked win over previously-unbeaten BYU. For Lane Kiffin's team, seeding shouldn't matter as long as they're able to get an opening-round home game next month. Last week's ranking: No. 6

The situation would've gotten quite sticky for the Ducks had Dante Moore not led a game-winning drive at Iowa in the final moments. It was an incredible effort from Oregon to win on the road, but now there's a short week of prep with a Friday night game against Minnesota. Win that one and the USC-Washington double whammy to end the month determines Oregon's playoff standing. Last week's ranking: No. 9

9. Notre Dame (7-2)

Metrics favor the Fighting Irish. The committee already showed us how strongly they feel about Notre Dame after it debuted at No. 10 in last week's rankings -- eight spots higher than Miami despite a head-to-head loss to the Hurricanes. They're moving even higher this week following BYU's loss to Texas Tech and will be a playoff lock if they beat Pittsburgh en route to 10 wins. Last week's ranking: No. 10

10. Texas (7-2)

This is exactly where Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns want to be with a chance to punch their playoff ticket by winning out. No team in the country has a tougher ask, however, with a trip to Georgia on Saturday and a showdown with unbeaten Texas A&M on Nov. 28. Playoff chances are considerably enhanced if Arch Manning goes into Athens and wins. Last week's ranking: No. 11

11. Oklahoma (7-2)

One of several SEC teams with a chance to finish with 10 wins, the Sooners play their most important game of November this weekend at Alabama. A win over the Crimson Tide would be quite the resume booster with respect to getting an at-large bid. The previous loss to Texas could loom large during final deliberations should both the Sooners and Longhorns end 10-2. Last week's ranking: No. 12

12. BYU (8-1)

For now, Kalani Sitake's team will try and get a rematch opportunity with Texas Tech if they're able to win out and meet the Red Raiders in the league title game. Should that happen, that could be a winner-take-all matchup from a playoff perspective. Last week's ranking: No. 8

The Commodores will make things difficult for the committee if they're able to win out with a 10-2 finish, including a victory in the season finale at Tennessee. Last week's ranking: No. 16

With a pair of Big 12 losses, the Utes need help considering both setbacks were to Texas Tech and BYU. That's bad news for various tiebreaker scenarios that may come into play in a couple of weeks. Last week's ranking: No. 13

15. Georgia Tech (8-1)

The ACC looks like a one-bid league this season following Week 11's failure to shine. The Yellow Jackets are the league's most consistent team and are back in control of their own destiny following losses from Virginia and Louisville in the title picture. Last week's ranking: No. 17

16. Miami (7-2)

The Hurricanes have an outside shot at the final at-large berth by going unbeaten the rest of the way, but they're going to need help, starting with a loss from Notre Dame. Last week's ranking: No. 18

In prime position with opportunities against Iowa and Oregon upcoming, USC could replace the Ducks as the Big Ten's third playoff entry if the Trojans go on a run in the final weeks. Last week's ranking: No. 19

Michigan's behind potential 10-win USC at the moment due to its 31-13 loss to the Trojans earlier this season. Beating top-ranked Ohio State in at the end of the month would be a signature victory for the Wolverines. Last week's ranking: No. 21

19. Virginia (8-2)

Unbeaten no more in league play after their offense stalled out during Saturday night's loss to Wake Forest, the Cavaliers will have to win the ACC to reach the 12-team bracket given their strength of schedule. Last week's ranking: No. 14

20. Louisville (7-2)

Squandered opportunity. That's how Jeff Brohm has to look at the loss to Cal over the weekend for the formerly front-running Louisville Cardinals. Last week's ranking: No. 15

21. Pittsburgh (7-2)

Here's the playoff's chaos agent over the next few weeks. Pitt hosts Notre Dame this weekend before playing Georgia Tech and Miami to highlight the end-of-year ACC title picture. Last week's ranking: No. 24

22. Iowa (6-3)

The Hawkeyes let one slip away against Oregon, one they needed to get to remain in playoff contention. Last week's ranking: No. 20

23. Tennessee (6-3)

Tennessee's home loss to Oklahoma last month prematurely ended any playoff hopes, but the Vols can play spoiler to Vanderbilt down the stretch. Last week's ranking: No. 25

The only Power Four team in the 20s still with realistic playoff chances, the Bearcats can get to the Big 12 Championship Game with a play-in chance if they win out. They'll host BYU on Nov. 22. Last week's ranking: N/A

25. South Florida (7-2)

Will the committee show love to a Group of Six team this week? It's James Madison, USF or North Texas in this spot, we're guessing. Last week's ranking: N/A