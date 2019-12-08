College Football Playoff Rankings projections: Ohio State will stay ahead of LSU at No. 1 overall

The 2019 college football season has finally come to an end. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will go to work to produce its final ranking of the top 25 teams in the nation. From that, the playoff matchups and New Year's Six bowls will be set.

There is some debate over which team should be the No. 1 seed when the CFP Rankings are released on Sunday. There may also be some debate over which team should be No. 4, but I think it is pretty cut-and-dried across the board. We will have some great teams in this year's College Football Playoff. Hopefully, we will also get some great games.

Ohio State had to come back from a 21-7 halftime deficit, and it did just that to defeat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, 34-21. Some are saying this performance should cost the Buckeyes the No. 1 seed, but this is a team that absolutely dominated their schedule over the first 12 games of the season. They now have five wins over teams in the rankings by a combined score of 198-72. They don't have a seven-point win over a now-unranked team like LSU against Texas.

Ohio State doesn't have wins by five points or three points over anyone, as LSU does against Alabama and Auburn, respectively. Only two teams played the Buckeyes to within 24 points. Ohio State had one bad half all season, and that was on Saturday. That kind of dominance should not go unrewarded.

Here is how I expect the final rankings to look when they are released Sunday.