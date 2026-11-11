Tennessee dominated Alabama head-to-head, and on Saturday the Volunteers beat top-10 Kentucky by four touchdowns.

The College Football Playoff's selection committee was still not moved.

Alabama climbed two spots to No. 3 in the second CFP Rankings on Tuesday night, making the Tide the highest-ranked, two-loss team in the country. It's the earliest a two-loss team has ever appeared in the committee's top four. Tennessee, which owns the same 7-2 record and the 26-10 victory against the Tide in Neyland Stadium, is No. 8.

The gap is five spots after standing at eight slots a week ago.

Alabama has been helped by the metrics the CFP utilizes in its selection process, selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek said Tuesday. The Tide own the nation's No. 1 record strength and No. 1 schedule strength.

"They have four what we call quality wins because we continue to call that win against Mississippi State earlier in the year when they had Kamario Taylor on their team; they were 4-0," he said on ESPN. "Alabama went there and won that game. Alabama, we believe, deserves to be the No. 3 team in the country."

Yup, Mississippi State is likely the motivating factor for ranking Alabama that high.

Notre Dame won the biggest game of Week 10 and made the largest jump among the top 10, moving from No. 11 to No. 5 after beating previous No. 1 Miami. No team in the history of the CFP Rankings had gone from outside the top 10 into the top five in one week.

But did Notre Dame deserve to be outside the top 10 in the first place?

The committee continues to cling to the new strength-of-conference data that was introduced this season. Nine SEC teams are in the top 25, with seven ranked higher than in this week's AP poll. None were ranked lower than their spots in the AP poll.

Four SEC teams were ranked at least three spots higher than in the AP. And for those who are looking ahead to the 24-team CFP next season: nine SEC teams would be in the field and the conference would own four of the eight first-round byes. In another interesting twist, Texas Tech would go from the first team out of the 12-team playoff to hosting a playoff game.

The 10 teams the committee has ranked lower than the AP all come from outside the SEC: Boise State, Indiana, USC, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas Tech, Wake Forest and Arizona, plus New Mexico and SMU, which the AP ranks and the committee does not.

Once again, the SEC is the rankings king.

Let's take a look at who is overrated, frustrated and underrated heading into Week 11:

Overrated: Alabama

We get it, the SEC is the deepest conference in the country, but why is Alabama ranked so differently than its other counterparts in the league? The committee has Alabama four spots higher than the AP does. That is the same gap as a week ago, and it is the widest for any team in the top 15.

Alabama is 3-2 against the committee's current top 25 with wins at Kentucky (45-17), against South Carolina (49-18) and at LSU (31-13). Only Texas, at 4-0, has more top-25 wins among the top 13. Both of Alabama's losses came against top-eight teams, including a 20-17 home defeat to No. 1 Georgia.

The case for No. 3 is just not a strong argument. Those three wins have lost their shine. Kentucky has now been beaten by 28 points twice. South Carolina still has three losses. The worst team helping their ranking is LSU, the team they just got beat 31-13 on the road last week. LSU is 0-3 against the top 25, and it's easy to argue the Tigers do not belong in the top 25.

Alabama also sits ahead of unbeaten UCLA and a one-loss Notre Dame team that just beat No. 1.

Frustrated: Indiana

Indiana sat at home and rested this week, and their reward for the much-needed breather was a five-spot fall to No. 9.

That's the biggest drop for an idle team in the CFP's 13 seasons. The largest drop for an idle team previously was three spots: Nebraska (2014) and Penn State (2022).

It's understandable that the Hoosiers would fall in the rankings after Notre Dame and Utah's wins, but five spots? Come on. That's just punishment. It didn't help that the Big Ten teams on Indiana's schedule this season were a combined 0-8 last week.

The Hoosiers were "probably a victim of having a bye week at the wrong time," Yurachek said Tuesday.

You can bet Curt Cignetti will have his Indiana squad fired up when No. 18 USC comes to Bloomington on Saturday.

Overrated: Missouri

Seven teams with three losses are ranked, with four from the SEC: South Carolina (No. 17), Ole Miss (No. 19), LSU (No. 21) and Missouri (No. 22). They are a combined 3-9 against the current top 25, and two of the three wins belong to Ole Miss -- against LSU and Missouri.

LSU and Missouri are a combined 0-5 against the CFP's top 25. Missouri lost to unranked Mississippi State (though the Bulldogs were ranked at the time with a healthy Kamario Taylor), lost 31-3 at Ole Miss and lost by 14 at home to Texas on Saturday.

The AP voters did not rank the Tigers.

It's difficult to say Ole Miss is overrated, but two of its three losses were blowouts. Ole Miss lost 42-7 at home to Georgia on Saturday and is still in the top 20. The Rebels also have a 52-28 loss at unranked Florida, which fell out of the rankings this week.

South Carolina has caught fire with a four-game winning streak -- and they were jumped by three-loss Oregon this week after the Ducks beat Ohio State on the road. The Gamecocks' placement is understandable.

Still, all of them are ranked ahead of an 8-1 team the committee has yet to rank -- New Mexico.

Underrated: Tennessee

The Vols are 2-2 against the top 25 with wins against No. 3 Alabama and No. 11 Kentucky by a combined 44 points. Their two losses came by a combined six points: 20-17 vs. No. 6 Texas and 27-24 at No. 17 South Carolina.

Alabama's argument rests on one more top-25 win and one common opponent. The Tide beat South Carolina by 31. Tennessee lost in Columbia by three. So, that could be an argument, but the committee's own protocol lists head-to-head results second among the four principles it applies when teams look comparable. Results against common opponents are third.

Tennessee is still in great position to reach the CFP, but a first-round bye appears off the table. The Vols play at Texas A&M on Saturday and host LSU on Nov. 21. Alabama has already beaten both.

Underrated: Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are the first team out at No. 12, two spots lower than voters had them in the AP poll. They are 8-1 overall and 2-0 against the top 25, with wins over No. 14 Houston and No. 23 Arizona. That is as many top-25 wins as Kentucky with one fewer loss and nothing resembling a 28-point defeat.

The blemish is a 37-24 loss at unranked Cincinnati, and a 53-48 escape against West Virginia last week did not help. The Red Raiders can add a third ranked win Saturday at No. 25 Oklahoma State, which entered the rankings this week.

Wake Forest at No. 13 makes sense, even at 8-1. Its only game against a ranked opponent was a 13-point loss to Miami, which tumbled six spots to No. 7 this week.

Underrated: New Mexico and Boise State

New Mexico is 8-1, ranked No. 23 by the AP and unranked by the committee for the second straight week. The Lobos' only loss was 14-6 at Oklahoma on Sept. 19, and the Sooners have since beaten Texas and won at Florida.

New Mexico has not played a team in the top 25, but the Lobos are behind Missouri, which is 0-2 against the top 25 with an additional loss to an unranked opponent (Mississippi State). Oh, and the Lobos lead the country in scoring defense. What gives?

Boise State holds the Group of Six spot at No. 24, seven spots lower than its AP ranking. It is the largest gap between the two polls. The Broncos' only loss came in a 34-27 game at Oregon in the season opener, with Oregon at full strength.

The Group of Six denial is real, folks.

Underrated: Notre Dame

A historic six-spot jump still left the Irish one spot short of a bye and two spots below their AP ranking. Notre Dame is 1-1 against the top 25 with the win against Miami and a 28-24 loss at No. 10 BYU.

What's frustrating is that BYU is two spots higher in the AP poll, yet Notre Dame couldn't crack the top four with one loss, a controversial ending against the Cougars.

How does Notre Dame secure a first-round bye? The Irish will need help with losses from those teams above them. Only Boston College, SMU and Syracuse remain on the schedule, and only the Mustangs have a shot at being ranked next week after playing Wake Forest in Dallas. Notre Dame doesn't get a conference championship game, either, obviously.

Is it possible Notre Dame will sit at No. 5 all the way until Selection Sunday? If that's the case, the committee can expect some harsh words from the leaders in South Bend.