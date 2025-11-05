When the Red River Rivalry game ended at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11, both Texas and Oklahoma's seasons seemed to be in major trouble.

The Longhorns already had two losses under their belt in matchups against Ohio State and Florida. Overtime wins over SEC bottom-feeders Kentucky and Mississippi State only added to the frustration. Oklahoma lost to Texas and dropped at home against Ole Miss two weeks later as the offense grinded to a halt.

But in the expanded College Football Playoff, teams can shake off a bad stretch and rise back into the mix. On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff Rankings featured Texas at No. 11 and Oklahoma at No. 12. If the season ended today, the pair would be the first two teams outside of the postseason field. And with big matchups ahead, the Longhorns and Sooners suddenly find themselves in prime position to crash the CFP.

Texas was able to get back onto radars after jumping all over Vanderbilt, the No. 16 team in the CFP Rankings. The Longhorns took a 21-point lead in the second quarter before parking the bus and letting the Commodores fight back into a 34-31 win. Still, the game was never in doubt as the Longhorns looked the part of the preseason No. 1 team that they once were.

Oklahoma had a signature moment of its own, traveling to play now-No. 25 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in a night game. Despite going down early, a defensive touchdown and three 50+ yard field goals by Tate Sandell were enough to outlast the Vols in a tight 33-27 performance. It was the first time the Sooners scored 30 points against a Power Four opponent this season.

If those results flipped, it would be Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the edge of the playoff. But that's how quickly fortunes can change in the SEC. Suddenly, once overlooked Texas and Oklahoma are sitting in prime spoiler territory in the College Football Playoff bracket.

Bowl projections: Texas returns to College Football Playoff contention, Miami's hopes fading down stretch Brad Crawford

Granted, the remaining paths are exceedingly difficult. Texas has matchups against No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 5 Georgia. Oklahoma goes on the road to play No. 4 Alabama before finishing with No. 22 Missouri and LSU at home.

However, the schedule cuts both ways. Notre Dame ranks just ahead of the pair at 6-2 but has only one win against a ranked opponent (No. 19 USC). There's nothing more the Irish can do to build their resume. A 10-2 Texas or Oklahoma should easily cruise past them into the field.

And that doesn't even count potential losses up the board. No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 8 Texas Tech likely couldn't withstand a loss and stay ahead. The same is true for No. 9 Oregon, which has two games remaining against ranked opponents. Beating Alabama or Georgia would throw the entire SEC playoff race out of whack.

But, more than anything, the placement of the Red River rivals emphasizes the message of this College Football Playoff era: Survive and advance. Beauty points are no longer necessary in the SEC, where Texas and Oklahoma have 11 combined games against CFP-ranked opponents. Only wins matter.

Both programs now control their own destiny. Take care of business and the postseason is within sight.