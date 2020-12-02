In past years, we'd be gearing up for championship Saturday in college football. But, since it's 2020, we are just two weeks into the College Football Playoff rankings party that is guaranteed to stir up some discussions around the college football world.

The top of this week's edition wasn't too much of a surprise, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State taking the top four spots, respectively. Texas A&M and Florida followed them, as was the case last week.

These rankings weren't perfect, though. Several teams are out of place this week. Let's break them down.

No. 15 Oklahoma State -- Overrated

The Cowboys have lost to a very average Texas team and got blown out by rival Oklahoma in Bedlam. They deserve to be ahead of FIVE undefeated teams -- three of which are Power Five teams? How on Earth does that make sense?

I understand that the selection committee has to place value on games played, and that Washington, USC and Colorado don't have that data point. They do have that win over Iowa State under their belts, which is nice. But does a win over Tulsa do anything for ya? How about West Virginia? Nah.

Oklahoma State is getting by on name recognition and one signature win. That shouldn't put it ahead of undefeated Power Five teams — even if those teams are in the Pac-12.

No. 22 Washington -- Underrated

When Oregon lost last weekend, the narrative around the Pac-12 centered around the conference being essentially eliminated from CFP contention. Did people forget about the Huskies? A lot did … including members of the selection committee, apparently.

The conference is tough to gauge this season, but the 21-point come-from-behind win over Utah last weekend was one of the most spectacular comebacks of the season. Oregon State is another one of Washington's wins, which just beat Oregon. Those Ducks are ranked No. 23 this week and were at No. 15 last week. Transitive property doesn't mean an awful lot in college football, but it's pretty much all we have when discussing the Pac-12.

Three-loss North Carolina is ranked No. 17 and two-loss Iowa is ranked No. 19. Scarcity of games matters. I get that. But if the committee is going to punish Washington for something that is out of its control, shouldn't the committee punish North Carolina for losing to Florida State and Virginia, and Iowa for losing to Purdue?

Want more college football in your life? Listen below and subscribe to the Cover 3 College Football podcast for top-notch insight and analysis beyond the gridiron, including instant reaction to the first College Football Playoff Rankings below.

No. 8 Georgia -- Overrated

The Bulldogs donned the overrated crown last week, and the same case can be made this week. The offense has looked great for two straight weeks … but those are the only weeks it has looked functional.

Auburn is the only win Georgia has over a team with a .500 or better record. And let's be real … does a win over Auburn do anything for ya? Not me.

The committee consistently harps on strength of schedule and strength of record. Georgia's schedule is underwhelming and it doesn't have a signature win. I'm not sure what the draw is other than three letters … S-E-C.

No. 13 BYU -- Underrated

The Cougars didn't play last week and aren't going to play this week, which has put a massive hurdle in their path to the CFP. Basically, they're the golfer with the clubhouse lead while Tiger Woods is teeing off for the final round of a tournament.

Their average margin of victory is 33.7 points, quarterback Zach Wilson is in the top five of virtually every meaningful passing category, and its defense is in the top 10 in total defense, scoring defense and defensive yards per play.

I said it last week and I'll say it again … BYU deserves credit for its schedule, not criticism. Its schedule was decimated by COVID-19, and it still found a way to get Boise State, Houston, Troy and other decent Group of Five teams to agree to tee it up.

BYU is doing all that it can to impress the committee. It's long past time for the committee to take note.