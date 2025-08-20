The College Football Playoff selection committee recently met to finalize preparations for the 2025 season, following the inaugural year of the 12-team format. Members discussed key procedures and timelines, including the rankings release dates. The selection committee unveils its first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with weekly updates each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final rankings and the 12-team playoff bracket, including seedings and game sites, will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The committee reviewed offseason changes to its evaluation process, including adjustments to how schedule strength is calculated. Games against high-quality opponents now carry more weight, and a new record strength metric evaluates how teams perform against their schedules.

The College Football Playoff crowns the national champion in FBS football. The committee ranks the top 25 teams, with the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven best teams seeded into a 12-team bracket. The top four seeds receive a first-round bye, while teams ranked five through 12 host the lower seeds in the CFP First Round. Quarterfinals and semifinals rotate among the New Year's Six bowl games, with the national championship scheduled for Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Below is a list of dates and times in which the rankings will be released (all times Eastern):

Date Time Tuesday, Nov. 4 8-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18 8:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 7-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 (Selection Sunday) Noon-3 p.m.

Under the CFP recusal policy, committee members with an immediate family connection to a school, or who have been paid by, provided services for or played for a team, are restricted to factual contributions about that program.

For 2025, the CFP committee added a distinction between full and partial recusals: members under a full recusal cannot participate in discussions or votes, while those under a partial recusal may remain in the room but are barred from voting on that team.

Below is the list of teams and the committee members who must recuse themselves from the discussion.