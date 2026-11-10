How damaging is a blowout loss?

It's one of the big lessons we'll learn when the College Football Playoff selection committee unveils its second rankings of the season on Tuesday night.

Specifically, we're most interested in how the committee assesses Kentucky and Ole Miss. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 last week, and both teams suffered losses of 28 points or more on Saturday. If there's a silver lining to the two bad results, at least they came against teams ranked No. 2 (Georgia) and No. 13 (Tennessee) headed into the weekend.

We know that both teams are going to drop. The question is how far?

The two-loss Wildcats still have two top-25 wins (LSU, South Carolina) and rank in the top 10 in both strength of record and strength of schedule. Is that enough to keep Kentucky in the 12-team field? It feels like it should, especially with how the committee has approached the top SEC teams thus far, but a drop outside the top 12 would leave no margin for error with a schedule that still includes Florida, Missouri and Louisville.

Ole Miss is in an even more precarious situation. Like the Wildcats, the Rebels have two impressive wins over top-25 opponents. A one-score loss to Texas isn't bad. But the 42-7 loss to Georgia, coupled with an earlier 52-28 loss to Florida, is quite damaging. Ole Miss' playoff hopes may now be hanging by a thread without much opportunity to solidify its resume.

If the committee ranks Ole Miss in the top 15, there's still a faint hope. If Ole Miss lands behind teams like Iowa, USC and Oregon on Tuesday night, that's a wrap.

No. 1 Georgia (8-1)

Best win: Alabama

After Miami's loss over the weekend, the Bulldogs take over as the new top dog of the CFP. Georgia easily handled Ole Miss in one of the most impressive performances of the 2026 season.

No. 2 Utah (9-0)

Best win: BYU

If Georgia is an obvious No. 1, Utah is just as obvious a No. 2 in these rankings. The Utes move up after a 28-20 win over in-state rival BYU.

No. 3 Alabama (7-2)

Best win: Kentucky

The committee already loved Alabama even before its 31-13 road win over LSU. The Tide have three wins over top 25 teams.

No. 4 Indiana (8-1)

Best win: Northwestern

This is where it starts getting really interesting. The Hoosiers didn't play last weekend, but their resume suffered a hit as 8 of their 9 Big Ten opponents this season all lost. I could see Notre Dame, Miami and Texas all in this No. 4 spot over Indiana.

No. 5 Notre Dame (8-1)

Best win: Miami

The Fighting Irish badly needed a resume-building win and got one over Miami (albeit without star receiver Malachi Toney). It should be enough to jump Notre Dame several spots after opening the rankings at No. 11 last week.

No. 6 Texas (7-2)

Best win: Ole Miss

The Longhorns may have the best resume in the country with ranked wins over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State and now Missouri. A win over LSU this weekend, and Texas is all but guaranteed a playoff spot.

No. 7 Miami (8-1)

Best win: Wake Forest

The Hurricanes should be fine -- and the committee may not drop them this far without Toney -- but the resume is missing a truly standout win other than a Week 2 win over Wake Forest. Miami does have good metrics, though, with the No. 4 strength-of-record in the country.

No. 8 UCLA (9-0)

Best win: Oregon

The undefeated Bruins have a great strength of record (No. 1) and an awful strength of schedule (No. 76). Illinois and USC are two more opportunities to add quality wins to a resume that needs them.

No. 9 Tennessee (7-2)

Best win: Alabama

The Volunteers crushed Kentucky, 34-6, to solidify themselves as a playoff team if the season ended today. The wins over Alabama and Kentucky are great, and the loss to South Carolina isn't as bad today, as the Gamecocks continue to win.

No. 10 Kentucky (7-2)

Best win: LSU

How far the committee drops the Wildcats after a blowout loss could depend on whether it views the loss as an aberration or an indictment. It wouldn't be a shock to see Kentucky outside the top 12, but the metrics remain very favorable, and the committee clearly appreciates how strong the SEC is this season.

No. 11 BYU (7-2)

Best win: Notre Dame

One of the toughest decisions the committee will make is how to gauge BYU versus Texas Tech. The Cougars have the better win (Notre Dame) but also the much worse loss (UCF). BYU has a much better game control rating and strength of schedule, while Texas Tech has the edge in strength of record. We're giving BYU the slight edge here because the committee seems to value good wins more than bad losses.

No. 12 Texas Tech (8-1)

Best win: Houston

The Red Raiders are the first team out this week. Houston and Arizona continuing to win is a good sign for Texas Tech's chances, as would be a berth in the Big 12 Championship.

No. 13 Wake Forest (8-1)

Best win: Louisville

The Demon Deacons move up a few spots because of teams ranked above them losing over the weekend. Wake Forest has an important game coming up against SMU.

No. 14 Ole Miss (6-3)

Best win: LSU

The 42-7 loss to Georgia was Ole Miss' second blowout of the season, which is bad for game-control discussions, and there aren't any big games left on the schedule. Ole Miss now only has a 10.3% chance to make the playoff, according to CBS Sports' forecasting model.

No. 15 Houston (7-2)

Best win: Oklahoma State

The Cougars should move up a few spots after a win over Cincinnati. Houston's playoff odds currently sit at 19.2%.

No. 16 Iowa (7-2)

Best win: Wisconsin

If the Hawkeyes keep winning, they're going to have a shot to sneak into the playoff. The odds aren't great (20%), but a 10-2 Iowa team would at least be in the conversation, especially if SEC and Big 12 teams keep beating up on each other.

No. 17 Oregon (6-3)

Best win: Ohio State

The Ducks have a head-to-head win over USC, which puts them one spot above the Trojans after beating Ohio State this weekend. The problem for Oregon is there isn't a quality win left on the schedule, so it'll need chaos to move up much more than this.

No. 18 USC (7-2)

Best win: Ohio State

The Trojans' marquee win of the season, Ohio State, took a hit, which isn't particularly helpful. But USC is still very much in the race, especially if it can get a win against either Indiana or UCLA this season.

No. 19 South Carolina (6-3)

Best win: Tennessee

Shane Beamer is dancing as the Gamecocks keep moving their way up the rankings. Florida losing this weekend hurts, but Tennessee's big win over Kentucky bolsters South Carolina's resume.

No. 20 Ohio State (6-3)

Best win: Indiana

While technically still in the mix, Ohio State's playoff hopes died in a stunning home loss to Oregon last weekend. The committee will not give a Julian Sayin-less OSU team the benefit of the doubt.

No. 21 Arizona (7-2)

Best win: Cincinnati

The Wildcats' resume is a bit thin but could get a big benefit with the Utah Utes up next.

No. 22 LSU (6-3)

Best win: Auburn

The Tigers badly need a win over Texas this weekend to have any hope of staying in the playoff hunt. The loss to Alabama was damaging.

No. 23 Boise State (8-1)

Best win: Memphis

The Broncos remain the pick to be the Group of Six's representative in the playoff.

No. 24 Missouri (6-3)

Best win: Florida

The Tigers drop six spots after a hard-fought loss to Texas.

No. 25 Illinois (6-3)

Best win: Oregon

It's not the top 15, Bret Bielema, but at least you're on the list.

Bracket based on first CFP Rankings prediction

First round

Dec. 18-19 at higher seeds

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Kentucky at No. 7 Miami

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinal matchups

Dec. 30 in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 1 in Atlanta, Arlington, Texas, and Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 UCLA/No. 9 Tennessee winner

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 Miami/No. 10 Kentucky winner

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas/No. 11 BYU winner

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Notre Dame/No. 12 Boise State winner