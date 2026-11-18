The third edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, and with the Week 11 results producing mostly chalk, there was very little movement at the top of this week's rankings.

Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC) remains in the No. 1 spot on the heels of its emphatic win. The Bulldogs left no doubt they deserve to be recognized as the top team in the country after their beatdown of Missouri. With two regular-season games left against South Carolina and rival Georgia Tech, both of whom have failed to live up to expectations this season, the path is clear for Georgia to enter the SEC Championship Game with just one loss. With a win over the Gamecocks this weekend, the Dawgs will clinch their spot in Atlanta.

Utah (10-0, 7-0 Big 12), meanwhile, holds steady in the No. 2 spot on Tuesday. The Utes kept their undefeated record intact in Week 11 with a thrilling win over Arizona on the road. Back-to-back wins over ranked teams have certainly impressed the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, and Utah remains on track for the program's first CFP appearance under first-year coach Morgan Scalley

Alabama, UCLA and Texas round out the top five in this week's CFP Rankings. While Notre Dame thrashed Boston College and remains firmly on track for a return to the CFP, Texas' thrilling win on the road at LSU was too hard to ignore for the committee. Thus, Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning and the Longhorns now sit among the top five as the season winds down.

With the 12-team playoff model granting automatic bids to the five highest-ranked conference champions, Boise State would take the last spot if the field were chosen today from the Group of Six level, as the Broncos come in at No. 17.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 17

~ First-round bye

Analysis to come from CBS Sports Bowl expert Brad Crawford.

Texas makes top-four case

With a nation-leading seven victories over teams with winning records this season, including a pair currently ranked by the CFP, Steve Sarkisian's squad is peaking at an ideal time. Since being slotted at No. 7 in the initial rankings and moving up to No. 6 last week, the Longhorns are now fifth with a potentially favorable path to the semifinals if this holds.

Arkansas and Texas A&M remain for Texas, then it's a potential three-team tiebreaker situation for second in the SEC for the right to play Georgia in the conference championship. The top-ranked Bulldogs solidify their right to defend their crown with a win at South Carolina on Saturday before awaiting their opponent. The Longhorns' two losses this season? Oklahoma and Florida, teams who are both ranked this week at 6-4 overall after wins over Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Alabama's resume hollows ... but committee doesn't care

The Crimson Tide did not move off their No. 3 ranking despite Week 11's results within the SEC butchered Alabama's season-long resume. While the CFP Selection Committee's strength of record metric is private, Kentucky's loss to Florida, South Carolina's stunner at Arkansas and LSU losing in the final seconds to Texas weakened the Crimson Tide's three best wins this fall. The Wildcats dropped out of the top 12, the Gamecocks slipped from No. 17 to No. 21 and Lane Kiffin's Tigers are no longer ranked.

The selection committee did not show any consistency this week with Alabama's ranking following the win at Vanderbilt. In last week's rankings, CFP chair Hunter Yurachek attributed Indiana's five-spot drop — despite that team being off — to six of the Hoosiers' Power Four opponents losing. Over the weekend, six of Alabama's Power Four opponents suffered the same fate. Did it matter? Not a bit.

"Three things happened to Indiana last week — one was the conference losses, two were five games involving top-14 teams, and three, Indiana had a bye," Yurachek said Tuesday night. "This week Alabama faced similar circumstances, but it didn't have the same impact on Alabama's strength of schedule than it had on Indiana."

One of three SEC teams with matching 8-2 records, which includes a pair of conference losses, Alabama's clearest path back into the top four is handling its business against Chattanooga and Auburn before potentially squaring off with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The winner of next month's finale in Atlanta will assuredly get a first-round bye, but it's no guarantee the Crimson Tide get there and a second crack at Georgia. Alabama does not control its destiny in the SEC title game race since it lost to Tennessee head-to-head and, in the event of a two-way tie in the second with Texas, would not advance since the Longhorns would have a 4-0 record against common opponents.

Who's on the actual bubble?

Looking at Nos. 10-15 this week, there's been fluctuation from the committee. Kentucky's on the outside looking in following its second consecutive SEC loss, while impressive road wins by Texas Tech and Wake Forest have moved the Red Raiders and Demon Deacons to Nos. 12 and 11, respectively. No. 15 Iowa and No. 13 Oregon — along with 14th-ranked Ohio State — are still mathematically alive in the Big Ten championship discussion, but chaos is needed. The likelihood of the Big Ten being a three-bid league is slim unless at-large hopefuls in front of the Ducks, Buckeyes and Hawkeyes drop a game between now and Selection Sunday.

The biggest move was Ohio State moving up six spots to No. 14, including one spot ahead of Iowa. The Buckeyes have a head-to-head win over the Hawkeyes despite a worse record and therefore have been slotted ahead of Iowa.

Second-ranked Utah, No. 10 BYU and Texas Tech are all single-digit favorites on the road this weekend in the Big 12, while Wake Forest should cruise to its eighth straight win over Georgia Tech. Texas Tech and Wake Forest are the only bubble teams in control of their destiny by winning out and seizing auto-bids as conference champions.

No team within the Power Four has looked as dominant as the Demon Deacons over the last four weeks. They've outscored three ACC opponents and Merrimack 145-0 in the first half during that stretch and could earn a quality win for victory No. 11 in the finale over Duke on Nov. 28.

Wake Forest appears to be in great shape for one of two remaining at-large spots, with BYU or Texas Tech being our guess to grab the other. As for the other 10 teams we consider to be firmly in the field, they would have to play themselves out by struggling over the final two games to not appear in the bracket.