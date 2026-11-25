The fourth edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, and on the heels of a chaotic Week 12 that brought its fair share of upsets, we have some big changes among the top four.

Following its first loss of the season, previously fourth-ranked UCLA has fallen five spots to No. 9, leaving the Bruins in a potential must-win situation on Saturday against USC to remain in the field. UCLA coach Bob Chesney shared optimism Monday that quarterback Ty Dieffenbach could return this weekend following a lower-body injury suffered against Michigan, so it's clear the selection committee took that into account.

Texas has pushed into the top four following UCLA's exit, coming in at No. 3. The Longhorns, who have won five straight since consecutive losses last month to Oklahoma and Florida, can clinch a bid in the SEC Championship Game next weekend with a win over Texas A&M and a loss by Alabama or Tennessee.

Georgia held steady in the No. 1 spot after yet another convincing win, this time over South Carolina, while clinching a berth in the SEC Championship Game in the process. Utah, the FBS's lone unbeaten team, checks in again at the No. 2 spot after a thrilling win over TCU. Meanwhile, Notre Dame hopped into the No. 4 spot after Alabama dropped to No. 6. Tennessee rounds out the top five -- a course correction by the committee, with the Volunteers holding not only the better resume but a head-to-head win over the Tide.

For the first time this season, no Group of Six team was ranked in the top 25, this coming after Boise State was upset by San Diego State in Week 12. Should the Broncos take care of business this weekend and in the Pac-12 title rematch with the Aztecs next Friday, then they'll be in line for the 12-seed in the field.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 24

~ First-round bye

Georgia (10-1) ~ Utah (11-0) ~ Texas (9-2) ~ Notre Dame (10-1) ~ Tennessee (9-2) Alabama (9-2) Miami (10-1) Wake Forest (10-1) UCLA (10-1) BYU (9-2) Texas Tech (10-1) Oregon (8-3) Iowa (9-2) Indiana (9-2) USC (8-3) Arizona (8-3) Oklahoma (7-4) Houston (8-3) Louisville (8-3) Florida (7-4) Ohio State (7-4) Ole Miss (7-4) Missouri (7-4) Washington (7-4) Nebraska (7-4)

Behind the top-four shakeup

For the first time in two weeks, the selection committee has altered its top four with Texas' arrival following UCLA's first loss of the season at Michigan. The move to No. 3 for the Longhorns is substantial because they're likely going to be playing top-ranked Georgia in the final SEC Championship Game on Dec. 5. Last season, the selection committee did not dock Alabama for losing to the Bulldogs in the same setting, but that could change next month if 7th-ranked Miami gets Malachi Toney back and wins the ACC, or perhaps Notre Dame further impresses after the smoke clears from rivalry weekend and pushes ahead further.

The Longhorns hold a nation-leading seven wins over FBS teams with winning records this season, but unfortunately, they won't get a resume boost with a victory at Texas A&M on Friday. A loss, however, would tank this week's advantageous bump.

Previously third-seeded Alabama moved to No. 6 given the Crimson Tide's noticeable resume hit. Alabama's three best SEC wins this fall — Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU — are a combined 1-8 in November and winless over the last two weeks of play. The Crimson Tide have three victories over Power Four teams above .500 on the season, half of Georgia's total and one fewer than unbeaten and second-ranked Utah.

Tennessee is a big mover to the coveted No. 5 spot, finally leaping Alabama for the first time.

The buzz for weeks has been the "pod" dialogue involving Alabama and Tennessee, who has four such victories, including a 16-point win over the Crimson Tide. And in terms of "ranked" wins, defined as victories over teams currently ranked by the selection committee, Alabama has none this season after LSU, South Carolina and Kentucky all left the rankings.

By comparison, 17th-ranked Oklahoma has three in the same conference.

Notre Dame moved to No. 4 this week and, given the Fighting Irish's head-to-head win over Miami and the Hurricanes three spots back of Marcus Freeman's team, it's difficult to foresee a slide back. The selection committee clearly respects the win over the Hurricanes earlier this month.

Committee rewarding hot teams (as they should)

Entering rivalry week, Texas has won five straight against SEC competition since a pair of three-point losses last month to Oklahoma and Florida, while 8th-ranked Wake Forest rose for the third straight reveal after debuting at No. 16 on Nov. 3. Notice, too, that the selection committee did not dock the Demon Deacons for the season-ending injury to leading rusher Ty Clark. While he's a significant loss, it's not as impactful on the team's value as, say, quarterback Gio Lopez going down would be.

Since losing to one-loss Miami in Week 3, Wake Forest has beaten its seven ACC opponents by an average of 31.7 points per game. The Demon Deacons are 14.5-point favorites in Saturday's finale against Duke, but do have to deal with ACC leading rusher Nate Sheppard. Miami beat Duke earlier this month, 36-25.

No. 12 Oregon is making its move, too. During this four-game winning streak that has extended in November, the Ducks have jumped from No. 23 to No. 16 to No. 13 and now this. If Oregon beats Washington on Saturday and wins the Big Ten championship next weekend to clinch an auto-bid, the Ducks will become the only team in the 12-team era to debut beyond No. 18 in the initial rankings and still appear in the field.

Big Ten needs resuscitation

Curt Cignetti can say what he wants about his team's weekly grind in the Big Ten, but the basis for his argument fell flat following Indiana's loss to Washington. Indiana's slip to No. 14 means the defending national champions are likely not heading back to the CFP. The Hoosiers can still make next week's Big Ten Championship Game, but they need a win over Purdue and considerable help.

The situation's equally dire for 9th-ranked UCLA, but at least the Bruins control their destiny, as Bob Chesney put it Monday before his team's five-spot fall from No. 4 after their first loss. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach "took reps" at Tuesday's practice per Chesney, three days after he was carted off the field in overtime at Michigan.

Much has been said about UCLA's potential Florida State situation if Dieffenbach's injury was season-ending, like what happened to Jordan Travis and the Seminoles in 2023. It appears, however, that UCLA's QB1 might suit up for Saturday's contest with USC. A loss puts the Bruins on the bubble, while a win solidifies a berth in the Big Ten title game.

The Big Ten has won three consecutive national championships, but that doesn't matter during the selection committee's deliberations since this league has faded late this season. Outside of Oregon and 13th-ranked Iowa's solid play this month, No. 21 Ohio State's playoff hopes are basically over, and the Bruins and Hoosiers are no longer in favorable positions.

While unlikely, there's a chance this is a single-bid league on Selection Sunday, quite shocking considering the league produced eight teams inside the preseason top 25.