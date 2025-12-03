The penultimate edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Ohio State maintaining its grip on the No. 1 spot ahead of Indiana for the fourth straight week as a new team moved into the top four, set to receive a bye through the first round of the bracket. It was a Lone Star State fiasco during Rivalry Week as Texas A&M fell on the road to Texas, vaulting Texas Tech into the No. 4 spot behind Georgia, which moved up one spot, with conference championship games still to play.

The Red Raiders, which have never participated in the playoff, are in the midst of a tremendous 11-1 season under fourth-year coach Joey McGuire. Their 29-7 win over BYU stands as the feather in their cap with the Big 12 Championship Game ahead.

Meanwhile, the reigning national champion Buckeyes are seeking their seventh playoff appearance in 12 years of the postseason bracket's existence (2014, 2016, 2019-20, 2022, 2024). Ohio State will match up with Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game seeking to go wire-to-wire in the No. 1 spot.

The Buckeyes toppled rival Michigan, 27-9, on Saturday for their first win in The Game since 2019. The Hoosiers demolished Purdue, 56-3, to set up one of the most anticipated clashes in the sport this season.

The Bulldogs is set to play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game with it appearing as if the Crimson Tide have locked up an at-large bid given they moved in front of Notre Dame for the No. 9 spot.

Miami (FL), despite being ranked No. 12, takes the 11th projected bid from the CFP Selection Committee as the highest-rated team from the ACC. However, it will be Virginia squaring off with Duke in the ACC Championship Game, which will award the league's automatic bid as the fourth-highest rated conference title winner. The Hurricanes will have a chance to earn a bid as an at-large team.

Tulane claims the last of the 12 committee-projected playoff spots as the highest-ranked Group of Five team in Tuesday's release at No. 20. However, the Green Wave will face North Texas in the American Championship game with the winner earning a bid given the 12-team playoff model grants automatic entry to the five highest-ranked conference champions.

James Madison is ranked for the first time this week at No. 25. JMU could earn a second Group of Five bid if it wins the Sun Belt and Duke beats UVA in the ACC title game.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 2

* First-round bye | ~ First-round host | ^ Highest-ranked Group of Five team

Ole Miss secures home game despite Lane Kiffin's exit

At No. 6 in the updated rankings, the Rebels (11-1) are locked into a first-round home game following Kiffin's departure to LSU. Committee chair Hunter Yurachek previously stated that Kiffin leaving the school for another job would create a new "data point" for the committee, but Ole Miss' overall grade was not diminished as a result. Several members of the coaching staff are staying through the postseason, including offensive assistant Charlie Weis Jr., who will call plays in Kiffin's absence. Weis followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge on Sunday but has returned to Ole Miss temporarily to help quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and this offense see it through in the playoff.

CBS Sports reported over the weekend the promotion of Pete Golding to head coach was due in part to keep much of what remained of the Rebels' coaching staff intact ahead of the penultimate playoff rankings reveal. Keeping Ole Miss in a first-round home game designation will reportedly generate more than $60 million for Oxford, Mississippi. Kiffin said Sunday he requested to remain with the Rebels through the playoff, but athletic director Keith Carter refused. If the current seeding stands, Ole Miss will host the No. 11 seed -- perhaps the ACC champion -- on Dec. 19 or 20 in the opening round.

ACC vs. Group of Five

No. 17 Virginia can make it easy on the committee this weekend with a win over Duke in the ACC Championship Game, but a doomsday scenario is on the table for the conference if the Blue Devils upset the Cavaliers. That could bring 25th-ranked James Madison -- the projected champion of the Sun Belt -- into the conversation. If the Dukes beat Troy for a conference title, they could get the 12-seed in Sunday's final bracket with the winner of Tulane-North Texas in the American garnering the No. 11 designation. No. 20 Tulane remains the committee's highest-ranked Group of Five team for the second consecutive week.

Looking closer at the metrics, there's a possibility that Duke's strength-of-schedule edge over JMU could potentially put the Blue Devils -- with five losses -- in the playoff if they're ranked higher than the 12-win Dukes on Sunday afternoon should both teams win this weekend. Duke was not ranked in Tuesday's poll.

College Football Playoff Rankings reaction: Why James Madison at No. 25 could spell disaster for the ACC Shehan Jeyarajah

Committee avoids SEC distrust

Alabama's push ahead from No. 10 to No. 9 Tuesday night ahead of Notre Dame means the Crimson Tide (10-2) are safe, independent of Saturday afternoon's result in the SEC Championship Game against third-ranked Georgia. Now, the committee will not have to answer any questions concerning the idea of a three-loss SEC title game loser being left out of the bracket after this decision. If Alabama wins, we're projecting the Crimson Tide to move into first-round bye status with Georgia hosting in the first round. Previously unbeaten Texas A&M sliding to No. 7 was expected after its loss to Texas. The Aggies' lone ranked win this season against a team currently slotted inside the committee's top 25 came at Notre Dame on Sept. 13.

BYU's simple mission

At No. 11 behind Notre Dame and ahead of Miami, the Cougars are in with a win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game. It appears that's the only direct path for two representatives from the conference. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will be able to maintain his focus on getting this team to the playoff the rest of the week following an extension -- thanks to Crumbl's CEO and other boosters stepping up to keep him -- in wake of his flirtation with Penn State. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark suggested a blind resume grading system Tuesday afternoon ahead of the reveal, effectively backing BYU's at-large stance in case the Cougars fall in their finale. The committee has spoken, however, and that's not going to matter if Texas Tech beats BYU for a second time.

"Let's not look at logos. Let's look at résumés," Yormark said. "Any blind résumé comparison has BYU in the top 10. No question about it. In comparison with Notre Dame as an example, BYU has a better overall record, better strength of record and better strength of schedule. I am confident that the CFP will get it right for BYU."