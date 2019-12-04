College Football Playoff Rankings: Utah, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida make key moves in CFP top 25

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday night, and outside of Alabama's loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the top of the rankings held firm. Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia remained in the top four spots, while Utah and Oklahoma -- by virtue of Bama's loss -- inched up to Nos. 5-6, respectively.

Baylor moved up two spots to No. 7, putting it in CFP striking distance should it beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game and the cards play out well for the Bears. Wisconsin jumped four places to No. 8 after routing Minnesota 38-17 on Saturday, which means it could find a New Year's Six bowl even if it loses to Ohio State.

Another notable move was Florida not just gaining two places but moving ahead of Penn State, which the CFP Selection Committee had above the Gators last week. That puts it in good position for a potential New Year's Six berth being two spots in front of Auburn and three above Alabama.

Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25. Additional analysis to come from Jerry Palm.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 3

Ohio State (12-0) LSU (12-0) Clemson (12-0) Georgia (11-1) Utah (11-1) Oklahoma (11-1) Baylor (11-1) Wisconsin (10-2) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (11-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (11-1) Cincinnati (10-2) Appalachian State (11-1) USC (8-4) Virginia (9-3) Navy (9-2) Oklahoma State (8-4)

Remember: The playoff does not start today. We have one more week of conference championship games to shake out. Here are the <em>paths for the seven primary College Football Playoff contenders</em>.