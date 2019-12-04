College Football Playoff Rankings: Utah, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida make key moves in CFP top 25
Adjustments in Tuesday night's penultimate CFP Rankings will affect the New Year's Six bowls
The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday night, and outside of Alabama's loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the top of the rankings held firm. Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia remained in the top four spots, while Utah and Oklahoma -- by virtue of Bama's loss -- inched up to Nos. 5-6, respectively.
Baylor moved up two spots to No. 7, putting it in CFP striking distance should it beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game and the cards play out well for the Bears. Wisconsin jumped four places to No. 8 after routing Minnesota 38-17 on Saturday, which means it could find a New Year's Six bowl even if it loses to Ohio State.
Another notable move was Florida not just gaining two places but moving ahead of Penn State, which the CFP Selection Committee had above the Gators last week. That puts it in good position for a potential New Year's Six berth being two spots in front of Auburn and three above Alabama.
Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25. Additional analysis to come from Jerry Palm.
College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 3
- Ohio State (12-0)
- LSU (12-0)
- Clemson (12-0)
- Georgia (11-1)
- Utah (11-1)
- Oklahoma (11-1)
- Baylor (11-1)
- Wisconsin (10-2)
- Florida (10-2)
- Penn State (10-2)
- Auburn (9-3)
- Alabama (10-2)
- Oregon (10-2)
- Michigan (9-3)
- Notre Dame (10-2)
- Iowa (9-3)
- Memphis (11-1)
- Minnesota (10-2)
- Boise State (11-1)
- Cincinnati (10-2)
- Appalachian State (11-1)
- USC (8-4)
- Virginia (9-3)
- Navy (9-2)
- Oklahoma State (8-4)
Remember: The playoff does not start today. We have one more week of conference championship games to shake out. Here are the <em>paths for the seven primary College Football Playoff contenders</em>.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Paths for the seven playoff contenders
What scenarios do Oklahoma, Utah, Baylor and Georgia have to the playoff? Let's take a look
-
Former Notre Dame RB dies at age 27
Atkinson played in the backfield for three seasons with the Fighting Irish program
-
Schiano's Rutgers deal filled with perks
Rutgers is going all-in on Schiano's second tenure with the program
-
Fritz speaks with Arkansas, Mizzou next
Fritz is a candidate for two SEC openings as the coaching carousel begins to spin
-
Buffs WR Shenault declares for NFL draft
Shenault's size, speed and yards after catch ability will make him a coveted wide receiver...
-
Petersen discusses transition at UW
Petersen addressed the media Tuesday as Washington introduced Jimmy Lake as its next head coach
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game