College Football Playoff: Remaining contenders and chances for two-loss teams

While I am not projecting it yet, the chances of a two-loss College Football Playoff team are better this year than ever before.

It is bound to happen eventually.

Remember, we had a two-loss team in the BCS Championship Game at the end of the 2007 season when LSU finished 12-2 and won the title. If it can happen in a two-team playoff, it certainly can in a four-team one.

As it stands now, there are only nine playoff contenders left with fewer than two loses, and they all have tough games remaining. Here is a list of those teams with the games left on their schedules that they would be most likely to lose.

Undefeated teams

Alabama (at Auburn, SEC title game)



Georgia (at Auburn, SEC title game)



Wisconsin (Iowa, Michigan, Big Ten title game)



Miami (Notre Dame, ACC title game)



One-loss teams

Auburn and Stanford may have a lot to say about whether we have a two-loss playoff team this year. They each host two teams on this list before the end of the season. There will also be at least two games between teams listed above.

Wisconsin's win over Indiana this week clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game for the Badgers. They have a two-game lead over Northwestern with two to play but hold the tiebreaker.

Georgia beat South Carolina on Saturday to earn its spot in the SEC Championship Game (Kentucky helped by falling to Ole Miss). The Bulldogs have clinched the SEC East outright as they have a three-game lead with only two contests remaining.

The top contenders for a playoff spot that are presently two-loss teams are Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan State, USC and Oklahoma State. Obviously, they would have to win out and get some help to move back into playoff contention.

Buckle up. We could have another November to remember in college football.