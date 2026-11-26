Following Indiana's second loss and subsequent drop from No. 8 to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, cries of injustice are emanating from Bloomington. While Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has been busy retweeting Indiana's defenders, it's his own scheduling philosophy that is partially to blame for why IU is outside the at-large picture entering the regular season's final week.

The defenders point out that Indiana has two wins against teams currently ranked inside the CFP's top 25 while No. 6 Alabama has zero such victories. They point out that the Hoosiers lost by a literal foot against a healthy Ohio State team and that their latest loss -- a 27-24 defeat at Washington -- came on the road in overtime.

What they fail to mention is that Cignetti has gone out of his way to dodge quality nonconference opposition since arriving at IU after the 2023 season. Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams not playing a Power Four opponent (or Notre Dame) outside the conference this season. The year before Cignetti's arrival, Indiana played Louisville.

Had the Hoosiers defeated Louisville in nonconference play this season instead of Western Kentucky, they would be five spots higher in our resume ranking this week and squarely in the CFP at-large picture entering the final week of the regular season.

Anyone comparing Indiana's resume to Alabama's also needs to consider who the losses came against. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 1 Georgia and to No. 5 Tennessee on the road. While Indiana's home loss to Ohio State falls in a similar category as those two, IU's loss at Washington does not.

The Hoosiers receive a -0.59 hit to their resume score by losing to the Huskies, who are No. 37 in the CFB Metrics Consensus. It's a reflection of how the average No. 25-ranked team would beat Washington 59% of the time. You can't take losses like that and expect to make the playoff if you aren't counterbalancing them with big-time wins.

That's what our resume score system does. It replicates the way the real committee evaluates resumes by assigning a value between -1 and 1 to each win/loss, based on the opponent's rank in the CFB Metrics Consensus and the likelihood that the average No. 25 team would win the game. When you compare Indiana's resume in this context to Alabama's resume -- or to the resume of any other team ahead of it in this week's CFP Rankings -- it gives you the answer as to why the Hoosiers are where they are.

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Those values, which you see in parentheses below, are calculated based on where your opponents stand in the CFB Metrics Consensus, which is the "baseline" ranking. Without a baseline ranking, a resume ranking of this type would not be possible.

So when you see Texas credited with a win over "No. 13" Ole Miss, it's not because the Rebels are 13th in the resume ranking, in the CFP Ranking or the AP poll. They aren't a top-15 team in any of those rankings. But the Rebels are 13th in the CFB Metrics Consensus, which essentially quantifies how difficult a team is to beat.

Quad 1: High quality

1–15 Home

1–18 Neutral

1–21 Road

Quad 2: Middle class

16–38 Home

19–45 Natural

22–52 Road

Quad 3: Relatively insignificant

39–74 Home

46–84 Neutral

53–94 Road

Quad 4: Total nothingburger

75–138 / FCS Home

85–138 Neutral

95–138 Road

Week 13 CFP Resume Rankings

No. 1 Texas

Record: 9-2

Resume score: 3.42

CFP Ranking: 3

Quad 1 (4-0): W vs. No. 6 Ohio State (+0.79), W @ No. 7 Tennessee (+0.85), W vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (+0.65), W @ No. 11 LSU (+0.77)

Quad 2 (1-2): L vs. No. 20 Oklahoma (N) (-0.42), L vs. No. 24 Florida (-0.55), W @ No. 23 Missouri (+0.58)

Quad 3 (4-0): W vs. No. 46 Texas State (+0.24), W vs. No. 72 UTSA (+0.13), W vs. No. 53 Mississippi State (+0.20), W vs. No. 57 Arkansas (+0.18)

Quad 4 (0-0):

What's left: at No. 36 Texas A&M (Q2)

Breakdown: Texas is guaranteed to finish atop the resume ranking if it wins at Texas A&M. Though it's been a dreadful season for the Aggies, they still land in the top-40 of the CFB Metrics Consensus, which is the aggregation of 10 reputable power ratings. As was true last week, the Longhorns are still the only team with more than two Quad 1 wins…and they have four. But they aren't No. 1 from a power ratings perspective, which is why they aren't No. 1 in the CFP Rankings.

No. 2 Georgia

Record: 10-1

Resume score: 3.38

CFP Ranking: 1

Quad 1 (2-0): W @ No. 4 Alabama (+0.91), W @ No. 13 Ole Miss (+0.73)

Quad 2 (4-1): W vs. No. 20 Oklahoma (+0.52), L vs. No. 29 Auburn (-0.62), W vs. No. 24 Florida (N) (+0.51), W vs. No. 23 Missouri (+0.46), W @ No. 34 South Carolina (+0.44)

Quad 3 (2-0): W @ No. 57 Arkansas (+0.26), W vs. No. 64 Vanderbilt (+0.15)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Tennessee State (0.00), W vs. No. 122 Western Kentucky (+0.02)

What's left: vs. No. 82 Georgia Tech (Q4)

Breakdown: Georgia's road win over Alabama is the third-most valuable victory obtained by anyone this season, per our rankings system. It adds 0.91 to the Bulldogs' resume score, reflecting how the average No. 25-ranked team would lose to the Crimson Tide on the road roughly 91% of the time. Between a costly home loss to Auburn and some Quad 4 nothingburger fluff, the Bulldogs come in just behind a two-loss Texas team that has amassed more high-end victories while navigating a tougher schedule. But as a widespread No. 1 in most power ratings amid a dominant four-game winning streak against quality SEC foes, Georgia is a deserving No. 1 in the CFP Rankings.

No. 3 Utah

Record: 11-0

Resume score: 3.20

CFP Ranking: 2

Quad 1 (0-0):

Quad 2 (4-0): W vs. No. 25 Houston (+0.43), W vs. No. 18 BYU (+0.56), W @ No. 22 Arizona (+0.59), W @ No. 41 TCU (+0.37)

Quad 3 (5-0): W vs. No. 57 Arkansas (+0.18), W @ No. 54 Iowa State (+0.28), W vs. No. 42 Kansas (+0.27), W @ No. 76 Colorado (+0.19), W @ No. 58 Cincinnati (+0.26)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Idaho (0.00), W vs. No. 95 Utah State (+0.07)

What's left: vs. No. 65 West Virginia (Q3)

Breakdown: Victories over Houston, BYU and Arizona fall as high-end Quad 2 games in our system, but they are still valuable wins against teams that are within the top 25 of this week's CFP Rankings. Still, the Utes' resume is largely defined by the absence of losses, as there is no single resume-defining win. Disagreements with that premise should be directed toward the analytics gurus who assign the Vegas-style power ratings.

No. 4 Miami

Record: 10-1

Resume score: 2.56

CFP Ranking: 7

Quad 1 (1-1): W @ No. 10 Wake Forest (+0.79), L @ No. 2 Notre Dame (-0.05)

Quad 2 (3-0): W @ No. 50 Clemson (+0.31), W @ No. 43 North Carolina (+0.36), W vs. No. 32 Duke (+0.35)

Quad 3 (4-0): W @ No. 88 Stanford (+0.15), W vs. No. 51 Florida State (+0.22), W vs. No. 48 Pittsburgh (+0.23), W vs. No. 63 Virginia Tech (+0.16)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Florida A&M (0.00), W vs. No. 113 Central Michigan (+0.04)

What's left: vs. No. 86 Boston College (Q4)

Breakdown: Miami is arguably undervalued by the CFP Selection Committee this week. Its only loss came on the road against Notre Dame, and the Hurricanes own a road win over a Wake Forest team that is No. 10 in the CFB Metrics Consensus. A season-ending home game with paltry Boston College is going to do the 'Canes no favors in their quest to rise.

No. 5 Alabama

Record: 9-2

Resume score: 2.46

CFP Ranking: 6

Quad 1 (1-2): L vs. No. 1 Georgia (-0.08), L @ No. 7 Tennessee (-0.15), W @ No. 11 LSU (+0.77)

Quad 2 (3-0): W @ No. 33 Kentucky (+0.45), W vs. No. 34 South Carolina (+0.34), W vs. No. 36 Texas A&M (+0.32)

Quad 3 (3-0): W vs. No. 51 Florida State (+0.22), W @ No. 53 Mississippi State (+0.29), W @ No. 64 Vanderbilt (+0.23)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. No. 94 East Carolina (+0.07), W vs. Chattanooga (0.00)

What's left: vs. No. 29 Auburn (Q2)

Breakdown: Alabama fans annoyed to see the Crimson Tide slip behind Tennessee this week might be tempted to use this resume ranking as a justification for their grievance. Not so fast; the 0.02 difference in their resume scores is not nearly enough to justify overriding a convincing head-to-head result. These rankings are raw scores calculated by a predetermined formula that doesn't factor in head-to-head results. The committee did the right thing by respecting head-to-head between two teams with nearly identical resume scores and similar power ratings.

No. 6 Tennessee

Record: 9-2

Resume score: 2.44

CFP Ranking: 5

Quad 1 (2-1): L vs. No. 3 Texas (-0.14), W vs. No. 4 Alabama (+0.84), W vs. No. 11 LSU (+0.69)

Quad 2 (3-1): W vs. No. 29 Auburn (+0.38), L @ No. 34 South Carolina (-0.56), W vs. No. 33 Kentucky (+0.34), W @ No. 36 Texas A&M (+0.41)

Quad 3 (2-0): W @ No. 82 Georgia Tech (+0.17), W @ No. 57 Arkansas (+0.26)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Furman (0.00), W vs. No. 106 Kennesaw State (+0.05)

What's left: at No. 64 Vanderbilt (Q3)

Breakdown: Tennessee fans were understandably frustrated to see the Volunteers behind Alabama in the first few batches of the CFP Rankings. The truth is, there was enough of a gap both in resume and power metrics to justify it... until this past weekend. When Tennessee beat LSU on the same day Alabama played an FCS opponent, the calculus on those metrics changed. The Volunteers now have a resume nearly identical to Alabama's, and they deserve to be ahead of the Crimson Tide in the CFP Ranking.

No. 7 Notre Dame

Record: 10-1

Resume score: 2.25

CFP Ranking: 4

Quad 1 (1-1): L @ No. 18 BYU (-0.34), W vs. No. 5 Miami (+0.81)

Quad 2 (2-0): W vs. No. 27 Wisconsin (N) (+0.45), W @ No. 43 North Carolina (+0.36)

Quad 3 (4-0): W vs. No. 70 Michigan State (+0.14), W @ No. 77 Purdue (+0.18), W vs. No. 84 Navy (N) (+0.13), W vs. No. 39 SMU (+0.29)

Quad 4 (3-0): W vs. No. 120 Rice (+0.03), W vs. No. 88 Stanford (+0.10), W vs. No. 86 Boston College (+0.10)

What's left: at No. 74 Syracuse (Q3)

Breakdown: Notre Dame's resume consists of a win at Miami. That's it. It's a great win, but it's hardly enough to justify the Fighting Irish potentially getting a first-round by the in CFP. However, Notre Dame's staying power at No. 4 in the CFP Rankings will be threatened since the Irish have little ability to enhance their resume moving forward at a time when other teams in their neighborhood could be getting boosted by conference championship game victories.

No. 8 BYU

Record: 9-2

Resume score: 2.10

CFP Ranking: 10

Quad 1 (1-1): W vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (+0.89), L @ No. 8 Utah (-0.17)

Quad 2 (4-1): W vs. No. 22 Arizona (+0.48), W @ No. 41 TCU (+0.37), L @ No. 47 UCF (-0.67), W vs. No. 31 Baylor (+0.36), W @ No. 42 Kansas (+0.36)

Quad 3 (2-0): W vs. No. 54 Iowa State (+0.20), W vs. No. 52 Arizona State (+0.21)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Utah Tech (0.00), W @ No. 123 Colorado State (+0.07)

What's left: vs. No. 58 Cincinnati (Q3)

Breakdown: BYU is barely hanging on in the CFP picture. Resume isn't really the Cougars' problem. As you can see here, they stack up well on that front against other at-large hopefuls. It's BYU's power rating that is likely holding it back in the committee room. The Cougars are just 18th in the CFB Metrics Consensus, which combines 10 reputable power ratings to paint a true picture of team strength.

No. 9 Texas Tech

Record: 10-1

Resume score: 1.95

CFP Ranking: 11

Quad 1 (0-0):

Quad 2 (4-0): W vs. No. 25 Houston (+0.43), W vs. No. 22 Arizona (+0.48), W @ No. 26 Oklahoma State (+0.52), W @ No. 31 Baylor (+0.46)

Quad 3 (4-1): W @ No. 61 Oregon State (+0.24), W @ No. 76 Colorado (+0.19), W vs. No. 52 Arizona State (+0.21), L @ No. 58 Cincinnati (-0.74), W vs. No. 65 West Virginia (+0.15)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Abilene Christian (0.00), W vs. No. 131 Sam Houston (+0.01)

What's left: vs. No. 41 TCU (Q3)

Breakdown: Texas Tech jumped a whopping six spots in our resume ranking this week as the Red Raiders reaped the benefits of losses by Indiana, UCLA and Kentucky. A 0.46 resume score boost from winning at Baylor also helped them slip ahead of Oregon and Wake Forest, who earned less valuable victories in Week 12. But based off Texas Tech's No. 11 spot in the CFP Ranking, it still appears as though the Red Raiders will need more help if they are going to make the field without winning the Big 12 title.

No. 10 Wake Forest

Record: 10-1

Resume score: 1.90

CFP Ranking: 8

Quad 1 (1-1): L vs. No. 5 Miami (-0.19), W @ No. 16 Louisville (+0.68)

Quad 2 (1-0): W @ No. 39 SMU (+0.39)

Quad 3 (4-0): W @ No. 77 Purdue (+0.18), W @ No. 68 NC State (+0.21), W vs. No. 44 Virginia (+0.26), W @ No. 82 Georgia Tech (+0.17)

Quad 4 (4-0): W vs. No. 135 Akron (+0.01), W vs. No. 88 Stanford (+0.10), W @ No. 107 California (+0.09), W vs. Merrimack (0.00)

What's left: vs. No. 32 Duke (Q2)

Breakdown: Wake Forest needs to send Louisville an expensive Christmas gift. The Cardinals' six-game winning streak is helping beautify an otherwise dreary resume. The more Louisville wins, the better Wake's Sept. 26 road win over the Cardinals looks in retrospect. The Demon Deacons have already locked up a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Miami and can add to their "Quad 2" tally this week with a win against Duke.

No. 11 UCLA

Record: 10-1

Resume score: 1.82

CFP Ranking: 9

Quad 1 (1-0): W @ No. 9 Oregon (+0.81)

Quad 2 (1-1): W vs. No. 27 Wisconsin (+0.40), L @ No. 38 Michigan (-0.60)

Quad 3 (4-0): W @ No. 78 Maryland (+0.18), W vs. No. 70 Michigan State (+0.14), W @ No. 59 Minnesota (+0.25), W vs. No. 40 Illinois (+0.28)

Quad 4 (4-0): W @ No. 107 California (+0.09), W vs. No. 91 San Diego State (+0.08), W vs. No. 77 Purdue (+0.12), W vs. No. 99 Nevada (+0.07)

What's left: vs. No. 21 USC (Q2)

Breakdown: UCLA's road win over Oregon is the best victory of anyone involved in the four-car Big Ten pileup around the CFP bubble. By adding a win over USC, the Bruins should be able to solidify their place in the CFP. But without much depth on its resume, UCLA would have a tough case for inclusion at 10-2.

No. 12 Oregon

Record: 8-3

Resume score: 1.72

CFP Ranking: 12

Quad 1 (2-0): W @ No. 21 USC (+0.60), W @ No. 6 Ohio State (+0.87)

Quad 2 (4-3): W vs. No. 35 Boise State (+0.33), L @ No. 26 Oklahoma State (-0.48), L vs. No. 17 UCLA (-0.42), W vs. No. 19 Nebraska (+0.54), L @ No. 40 Illinois (-0.62), W vs. No. 28 Northwestern (+0.39), W vs. No. 38 Michigan (+0.30)

Quad 3 (1-0): W @ No. 70 Michigan State (+0.21)

Quad 4 (1-0): W vs. Portland State (0.00)

What's left: vs. No. 37 Washington (Q2)

Breakdown: Oregon and Georgia are the only teams with a combined six Quad 1/Quad 2 victories. But with three Quad 2 losses dragging its resume down, Oregon likely needs to win the Big Ten title to reach the CFP. With a win over Washington this week, the Ducks will punch their ticket to Indianapolis and the conference championship game.

No. 13 Indiana

Record: 9-2

Resume score: 1.61

CFP Ranking: 14

Quad 1 (1-1): W @ No. 19 Nebraska (+0.64), L vs. No. 6 Ohio State (-0.21)

Quad 2 (3-1): W vs. No. 28 Northwestern (+0.39), W @ No. 38 Michigan (+0.40), W vs. No. 21 USC (+0.50), L @ No. 37 Washington (-0.59)

Quad 3 (3-0): W vs. No. 67 North Texas (+0.14), W @ No. 92 Rutgers (+0.14), W vs. No. 59 Minnesota (+0.18)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Howard (0.00), W vs. No. 122 Western Kentucky (+0.02)

What's left: vs. No. 77 Purdue (Q4)

Breakdown: All Indiana had to do was beat Washington and Purdue, and it was likely headed to a third straight playoff appearance. But after faltering against the Huskies, the Hoosiers' resume is on thin ice. As you can see above, it's a costly defeat. IU would have benefited from playing a Power Four opponent in nonconference action, but Curt Cignetti's scheduling mantra has been to take the easy way out.

No. 14 Iowa

Record: 9-2

Resume score: 1.45

CFP Ranking: 13

Quad 1 (0-1): L vs. No. 6 Ohio State (-0.21)

Quad 2 (5-0): W @ No. 38 Michigan (+0.40), W @ No. 37 Washington (+0.41), W vs. No. 27 Wisconsin (+0.40), W @ No. 28 Northwestern (+0.49), W @ No. 40 Illinois (+0.38)

Quad 3 (1-1): W vs. No. 54 Iowa State (+0.20), L @ No. 59 Minnesota (-0.75)

Quad 4 (3-0): W vs. No. 134 Northern Illinois (+0.01), W vs. UNI (0.00), W vs. No. 77 Purdue (+0.12)

What's left: at No. 19 Nebraska (Q1)

Breakdown: Iowa has cleaned up in Quad 2, notching true road wins over four teams inside the top-40 of the CFB Metrics Consensus. But a lack of high-end fare and an Oct. 24 loss at Minnesota is holding the Hawkeyes back. A road win at Nebraska to close the regular season would give the Hawkeyes a much-needed boost and give Iowa a better case for CFP inclusion.

No. 15 Ole Miss

Record: 7-4

Resume score: 1.44

CFP Ranking: 22

Quad 1 (2-3): W vs. No. 16 Louisville (N) (+0.64), W vs. No. 11 LSU (+0.69), L @ No. 3 Texas (-0.07), L vs. No. 1 Georgia (-0.08), L @ No. 20 Oklahoma (-0.38)

Quad 2 (2-1): L @ No. 24 Florida (-0.44), W vs. No. 23 Missouri (+0.46), W vs. No. 29 Auburn (+0.38)

Quad 3 (1-0): W @ No. 64 Vanderbilt (+0.23)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. No. 133 Charlotte (+0.01), W vs. Wofford (0.00)

What's left: vs. No. 53 Mississippi State (Q3)

Breakdown: Once you get to this point, it's all 3/4 loss teams. This is another situation where defeating 6-5 LSU gives a big boost to an SEC team. The Tigers STILL power-rate at No. 11 in the CFB Metrics Consensus, the baseline ranking used to determine resume scores. It takes the aggregate of 10 different power ratings to paint the true picture of how difficult a team is to beat. Between that win and a neutral-site victory over a Louisville team that has turned out to be pretty good, Ole Miss would be in great shape to make a 24-team playoff this time next year.