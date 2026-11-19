Texas doesn't necessarily look like the best team in college football, and the Longhorns are ranked No. 5 in the CFP Rankings in close alignment with their power rating. But when it comes to a strict resume evaluation, Steve Sarkisian's club now tops the heap.

Armed with a fourth "Quad 1" win, Texas unquestionably has more high-end victories than anyone else in the sport entering a Week 12 home game with border foe Arkansas. Why is a two-loss Texas team still ahead of undefeated Utah and UCLA?

It's because simply counting losses isn't a valid way to calculate what a team has achieved in this era of woefully imbalanced schedules. If it were, then Boise State, Wake Forest and Liberty would be top-five teams this week.

Thankfully, there is a way to parse through the clutter and put a value on what each team has truly accomplished. Our resume score calculates a value for every outcome based on how likely the average No. 25 ranked team would be to win the game.

Those values, which you see in parenthesis below, are calculated based on where your opponents stand in the CFB Metrics Consensus, which is the "baseline" ranking. Without a baseline ranking, a resume ranking of this type would not be possible.

So when you see Texas credited with a win over "No. 13" Ole Miss, it's not because the Rebels are 13th in the resume ranking, in the CFP Ranking or the AP poll. They aren't a top-15 team in any of those rankings. But the Rebels are 13th in the CFB Metrics Consensus, which essentially quantifies how difficult a team is to beat.

Quad 1: High quality

1–15 Home

1–18 Neutral

1–21 Road

Quad 2: Middle class

16–38 Home

19–45 Natural

22–52 Road

Quad 3: Relatively insignificant

39–74 Home

46–84 Neutral

53–94 Road

Quad 4: Total nothingburger

75–138 / FCS Home

85–138 Neutral

95–138 Road

Week 11 CFP Resume Rankings

No. 1 Texas

Record: 8-2

Resume score: 3.21

CFP Ranking: 5

Quad 1 (4-0): W vs. No. 6 Ohio State (+0.79), W @ No. 9 Tennessee (+0.81), W vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (+0.65), W @ No. 7 LSU (+0.85)

Quad 2 (1-2): L vs. No. 22 Oklahoma (N) (-0.47), L vs. No. 23 Florida (-0.54), W @ No. 24 Missouri (+0.56)

Quad 3 (3-0): W vs. No. 54 Texas State (+0.20), W vs. No. 73 UTSA (+0.13), W vs. No. 49 Mississippi State (+0.23)

Quad 4 (0-0):

What's left: vs. No. 48 Arkansas (Q3) at No. 35 Texas A&M (Q2)

Breakdown: Texas has four Quad 1 victories. No one else in college football even has three. You want to know why the Longhorns are No. 1 in a true resume ranking? That's your answer. Quad 2 losses against Oklahoma and Florida are costly but not devastating enough to eliminate the gap between Texas and an unbeaten Utah team that doesn't have nearly the same bank of high-end victories.

No. 2 Utah

Record: 10-0

Resume score: 2.95

CFP Ranking: 2

Quad 1 (1-0): W @ No. 19 Arizona (+0.64)

Quad 2 (3-0): W @ No. 45 Iowa State (+0.34), W vs. No. 28 Houston (+0.39), W vs. No. 17 BYU (+0.58)

Quad 3 (4-0): W vs. No. 48 Arkansas (+0.23), W vs. No. 47 Kansas (+0.24), W @ No. 74 Colorado (+0.20), W @ No. 60 Cincinnati (+0.25)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Idaho (0.00), W vs. No. 93 Utah State (+0.08)

What's left: at No. 38 TCU (Q2) vs. No. 68 West Virginia (Q3)

Breakdown: Utah's win at Arizona goes down in the "Quad 1" bucket since it came on the road against a team that ranks inside the top 21 of the CFB Metrics Consensus. But a loss at TCU would basically undo the 0.64 resume score addition that beating the Wildcats provided. Utah's resume score is hinging on the absence of losses as opposed to being built on big wins.

No. 3 Georgia

Record: 9-1

Resume score: 2.95

CFP Ranking: 1

Quad 1 (2-0): W @ No. 3 Alabama (+0.93), W @ No. 13 Ole Miss (+0.73)

Quad 2 (4-1): W @ No. 48 Arkansas (+0.32), W vs. No. 22 Oklahoma (+0.48), L vs. No. 34 Auburn (-0.66), W vs. No. 23 Florida (N) (+0.52), W vs. No. 24 Missouri (+0.45)

Quad 3 (1-0): W vs. No. 66 Vanderbilt (+0.15)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Tennessee State (0.00), W vs. No. 118 Western Kentucky (+0.03)

What's left: at No. 30 South Carolina (Q2) vs. No. 84 Georgia Tech (Q4)

Breakdown: Why is a one-loss Georgia behind two-loss Texas? It's because Texas is navigating arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the SEC while Georgia is navigating one of the easiest. Even Texas' "easy" games were Quad 3 contests against Texas State and UTSA, which are two competitive Group of Six programs. The Bulldogs' buy games were against Tennessee State (FCS) and a 4-6 Western Kentucky team.

No. 4 Alabama

Record: 8-2

Resume score: 2.62

CFP Ranking: 3

Quad 1 (1-2): L vs. No. 1 Georgia (-0.08), L @ No. 9 Tennessee (-0.19), W @ No. 7 LSU (+0.85)

Quad 2 (4-0): W @ No. 31 Kentucky (+0.46), W vs. No. 30 South Carolina (+0.37), W @ No. 49 Mississippi State (+0.32), W vs. No. 35 Texas A&M (+0.33)

Quad 3 (2-0): W vs. No. 44 Florida State (+0.26), W @ No. 66 Vanderbilt (+0.23)

Quad 4 (1-0): W vs. No. 94 East Carolina (+0.07)

What's left: vs. Chattanooga (Q4) vs. No. 34 Auburn (Q2)

Breakdown: As we forecast last week, Alabama's drop from No. 1 in the resume ranking was inevitable, as the Crimson Tide entered the lightest portion of their schedule while other teams are still playing quality opposition. A win over lowly Vanderbilt wasn't enough to keep the Crimson Tide ahead of Utah, Texas and Georgia after all three of them won games against quality opponents. Depending on how the overall picture shifts in Week 12, the Crimson Tide could be passed by Miami and UCLA. Indiana is lurking, too. Playing an FCS opponent like Chattanooga is akin to having a bye when it comes to building a resume.

No. 5 Miami

Record: 9-1

Resume score: 2.48

CFP Ranking: 7

Quad 1 (1-1): W @ No. 12 Wake Forest (+0.75), L @ No. 2 Notre Dame (-0.05)

Quad 2 (3-0): W @ No. 52 Clemson (+0.30), W @ No. 40 North Carolina (+0.38), W vs. No. 27 Duke (+0.40)

Quad 3 (3-0): W @ No. 90 Stanford (+0.14), W vs. No. 44 Florida State (+0.26), W vs. No. 43 Pittsburgh (+0.26)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Florida A&M (0.00), W vs. No. 111 Central Michigan (+0.04)

What's left: vs. No. 70 Virginia Tech (Q3) vs. No. 88 Boston College (Q4)

Breakdown: Miami needs to tread carefully over the next two weeks. Losing at home to Virginia Tech or Boston College would be absolutely catastrophic from a resume perspective and would put the Hurricanes' aspirations of an at-large bid in serious peril. They should be fine, but crazier things have happened.

No. 6 UCLA

Record: 10-0

Resume score: 2.36

CFP Ranking: 4

Quad 1 (1-0): W @ No. 11 Oregon (+0.77)

Quad 2 (2-0): W vs. No. 36 Wisconsin (+0.32), W vs. No. 37 Illinois (+0.31)

Quad 3 (4-0): W vs. No. 67 Purdue (+0.14), W @ No. 75 Maryland (+0.19), W vs. No. 65 Michigan State (+0.15), W @ No. 64 Minnesota (+0.23)

Quad 4 (3-0): W @ No. 100 California (+0.11), W vs. No. 95 San Diego State (+0.07), W vs. No. 99 Nevada (+0.07)

What's left: at No. 42 Michigan (Q2) vs. No. 21 USC (Q2)

Breakdown: UCLA's final two games are two of its most valuable from a resume score perspective. Even though Michigan is struggling, a victory in Ann Arbor would be UCLA's second-most valuable road win of the season. Taking out rival USC in the regular season finale would likely mark the Bruins' most valuable home win.

No. 7 Indiana

Record: 9-1

Resume score: 2.16

CFP Ranking: 8

Quad 1 (1-1): W @ No. 20 Nebraska (+0.62), L vs. No. 6 Ohio State (-0.21)

Quad 2 (3-0): W vs. No. 25 Northwestern (+0.43), W @ No. 42 Michigan (+0.36), W vs. No. 21 USC (+0.50)

Quad 3 (2-0): W vs. No. 62 North Texas (+0.16), W vs. No. 64 Minnesota (+0.15)

Quad 4 (3-0): W vs. Howard (0.00), W vs. No. 118 Western Kentucky (+0.03), W @ No. 96 Rutgers (+0.12)

What's left: at No. 39 Washington (Q2) vs. No. 67 Purdue (Q3)

Breakdown: Indiana's road win over Nebraska dances back and forth between Quad 1 and Quad 2, based on what the Cornhuskers are doing. That's why it's critical not to get overly obsessed with "ranked wins" or quad records. Classifying victories in those terms can be useful at times, which is why we're doing it here. But the continuum provided by the 1-138 resume-scoring system means a team's resume doesn't fluctuate much, even if a vanquished foe moves up or down from ranked to unranked or from Quad 1 to Quad 2.

No. 8 Notre Dame

Record: 9-1

Resume score: 1.97

CFP Ranking: 6

Quad 1 (1-1): L @ No. 17 BYU (-0.33), W vs. No. 4 Miami (+0.84)

Quad 2 (2-0): W vs. No. 36 Wisconsin (N) (+0.37), W @ No. 40 North Carolina (+0.38)

Quad 3 (2-0): W vs. No. 65 Michigan State (+0.15), W @ No. 67 Purdue (+0.22)

Quad 4 (4-0): W vs. No. 122 Rice (+0.02), W vs. No. 90 Stanford (+0.09), W vs. No. 86 Navy (N) (+0.13), W vs. No. 88 Boston College (+0.10)

What's left: vs. No. 41 SMU (Q3) at No. 69 Syracuse (Q3)

Breakdown: Like Miami, Notre Dame would be strongly advised to avoid a catastrophic loss in the season's final two weeks. Losing at SMU would be nasty after the Mustangs got blown out at home last week by Wake Forest. As you can see, SMU is now just No. 41 in the CFB Metrics Consensus. Losing would undo much of the resume-score boost that a Nov. 7 win over Miami provided. There is a decent chance that eight of Notre Dame's 12 games will end as either Quad 3 or Quad 4 results.

No. 9 BYU

Record: 8-2

Resume score: 1.81

CFP Ranking: 10

Quad 1 (1-1): W vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (+0.89), L @ No. 8 Utah (-0.17)

Quad 2 (3-0): W vs. No. 19 Arizona (+0.54), W @ No. 38 TCU (+0.40), W vs. No. 32 Baylor (+0.35)

Quad 3 (2-1): W vs. No. 45 Iowa State (+0.25), L @ No. 57 UCF (-0.74), W vs. No. 50 Arizona State (+0.22)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Utah Tech (0.00), W @ No. 123 Colorado State (+0.07)

What's left: at No. 47 Kansas (Q2) vs. No. 60 Cincinnati (Q3)

Breakdown: BYU's resume is a win over Notre Dame. That's pretty much it. Could it be enough to get the Cougars into the CFP as an at-large team? It's going to be close, but they'll be cheering against teams like Tennessee, Wake Forest and Indiana down the stretch.

No. 10 Tennessee

Record: 8-2

Resume score: 1.79

CFP Ranking: 9

Quad 1 (1-1): L vs. No. 5 Texas (-0.19), W vs. No. 3 Alabama (+0.86)

Quad 2 (4-1): W vs. No. 34 Auburn (+0.34), W @ No. 48 Arkansas (+0.32), L @ No. 30 South Carolina (-0.53), W vs. No. 31 Kentucky (+0.36), W @ No. 35 Texas A&M (+0.42)

Quad 3 (1-0): W @ No. 84 Georgia Tech (+0.16)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Furman (0.00), W vs. No. 109 Kennesaw State (+0.05)

What's left: vs. No. 7 LSU (Q1) at No. 66 Vanderbilt (Q3)

Breakdown: Texas and Alabama sure seem to be getting a lot of respect from the CFP Selection Committee for winning at LSU. Will Tennessee get the same credit if it beats the Tigers this week? Granted, the Vols get LSU at home. But given that Lane Kiffin's team STILL rates as a top-10 in the CFB Metrics Consensus, the Volunteers will get a hefty boost in our resume score with a win. Will the committee act as though it's a good win for Alabama and Texas but not for Tennessee, so they can avoid a complicated web of comparisons among SEC teams?

No. 11 Wake Forest

Record: 9-1

Resume score: 1.71

CFP Ranking: 11

Quad 1 (1-1): L vs. No. 4 Miami (-0.16), W @ No. 18 Louisville (+0.66)

Quad 2 (1-0): W @ No. 41 SMU (+0.37)

Quad 3 (3-0): W @ No. 67 Purdue (+0.22), W @ No. 76 NC State (+0.19), W vs. No. 51 Virginia (+0.22)

Quad 4 (4-0): W vs. No. 137 Akron (+0.01), W vs. No. 90 Stanford (+0.09), W @ No. 100 California (+0.11), W vs. Merrimack (0.00)

What's left: at No. 84 Georgia Tech (Q3) vs. No. 27 Duke (Q2)

Breakdown: Wake Forest's evisceration of SMU was extremely impressive. Unfortunately for the Demon Deacons, margin of victory and game dominance are not part of our resume score. It's about the quality of the opposition, where the game was played and whether you won or lost. A Demon Deacons team that finishes 11-1 with a hypothetical ACC Championship Game loss will be a tough evaluation for the committee. As it stands, the Deacs should root for Louisville to win out so that their win over the Cardinals continues to look nice.

No. 12 Kentucky

Record: 7-3

Resume score: 1.59

CFP Ranking: 16

Quad 1 (1-2): L vs. No. 3 Alabama (-0.14), W vs. No. 7 LSU (+0.77), L @ No. 9 Tennessee (-0.19)

Quad 2 (3-1): W @ No. 35 Texas A&M (+0.42), W @ No. 30 South Carolina (+0.47), W @ No. 22 Oklahoma (+0.59), L vs. No. 23 Florida (-0.54)

Quad 3 (1-0): W vs. No. 66 Vanderbilt (+0.15)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Youngstown State (0.00), W vs. No. 102 South Alabama (+0.06)

What's left: at No. 24 Missouri (Q2) vs. No. 18 Louisville (Q2)

Breakdown: Kentucky is the highest-ranked three-loss team in our resume score. Again, LSU is doing a lot of work for the teams it loses to since the Tigers still rate as a top-10 team in the CFB Metrics Consensus.

Three high-end Quad 2 road wins also provide some solid underpinning for the Wildcats. Closing with wins over Missouri and Louisville would give UK a solid case for CFP inclusion based on resume. Unfortunately for Will Stein's team, the selection committee has been hellbent on docking Kentucky for its lackluster power rating. The Wildcats are 34th in ESPN's FPI and 31st in the CFB Metrics Consensus.

No. 13 Ohio State

Record: 7-3

Resume score: 1.56

CFP Ranking: 14

Quad 1 (2-3): L @ No. 5 Texas (-0.11), W @ No. 15 Iowa (+0.70), W @ No. 10 Indiana (+0.79), L @ No. 21 USC (-0.40), L vs. No. 11 Oregon (-0.31)

Quad 2 (2-0): W vs. No. 37 Illinois (+0.31), W vs. No. 25 Northwestern (+0.43)

Quad 3 (0-0):

Quad 4 (3-0): W vs. No. 130 Ball State (+0.02), W vs. No. 133 Kent State (+0.01), W vs. No. 75 Maryland (+0.12)

What's left: at No. 20 Nebraska (Q1) vs. No. 42 Michigan (Q3)

Breakdown: A home loss to Oregon is an obvious hindrance here and explains why Ohio State is one spot behind the Ducks in the CFP Rankings. But are we 100% sure Ohio State will definitely miss the playoff? A win at Nebraska would provide a decent boost to the Buckeyes' resume score, and they don't have a "bad" loss. With Quad 1 road wins over Iowa and Indiana, Ohio State is more alive than people want to acknowledge.

No. 14 Oregon

Record: 7-3

Resume score: 1.55

CFP Ranking: 13

Quad 1 (2-1): W @ No. 21 USC (+0.60), L vs. No. 14 UCLA (-0.37), W @ No. 6 Ohio State (+0.87)

Quad 2 (3-2): W vs. No. 33 Boise State (+0.34), L @ No. 29 Oklahoma State (-0.52), W vs. No. 20 Nebraska (+0.52), L @ No. 37 Illinois (-0.59), W vs. No. 25 Northwestern (+0.43)

Quad 3 (1-0): W vs. No. 42 Michigan (+0.27)

Quad 4 (1-0): W vs. Portland State (0.00)

What's left: at No. 65 Michigan State (Q3) vs. No. 39 Washington (Q3)

Breakdown: A three-game winning streak against Northwestern, Ohio State and Michigan has kept Oregon on life support. The CBS CFP Forecaster gives the Ducks a 36.6% chance of making the playoff if they win their final two games.

No. 15 Texas Tech

Record: 9-1

Resume score: 1.48

CFP Ranking: 12

Quad 1 (0-0):

Quad 2 (3-0): W vs. No. 28 Houston (+0.39), W vs. No. 19 Arizona (+0.54), W @ No. 29 Oklahoma State (+0.48)

Quad 3 (4-1): W @ No. 59 Oregon State (+0.25), W @ No. 74 Colorado (+0.20), W vs. No. 50 Arizona State (+0.22), L @ No. 60 Cincinnati (-0.75), W vs. No. 68 West Virginia (+0.14)

Quad 4 (2-0): W vs. Abilene Christian (0.00), W vs. No. 132 Sam Houston (+0.01)

What's left: at No. 32 Baylor (Q2) vs. No. 38 TCU (Q2)

Breakdown: Texas Tech's schedule was rated as the easiest in the Power Four before the season, and unfortunately for the Red Raiders, that is how it has played out. It's hard to see this team reaching the CFP without a Big 12 title. A win at Baylor would likely stick as a Quad 2 win. But a potential home win over TCU to close the regular season would be at serious risk of ending in Quad 3 territory.