After months of anticipation and hundreds of games played across the 2024 college football season, the 12-team College Football Playoff has arrived. The bracket expands this season from four teams to 12, creating a tougher path to the national championship while adding some new teams to the mix in the process.

No. 1 seed Oregon, No. 2 seed Georgia, No. 3 seed Boise State and No. 4 seed Arizona State earned first-round byes in the CFP after winning their respective conference championships over the weekend. Clemson, meanwhile, upset SMU on a walk-off, 56-yard field goal in the ACC Championship Game to punch its ticket to the CFP. The No. 12 seeded Tigers finished as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion in the final College Football Playoff Rankings and will face No. 5 seed Texas on the road.

The first round of the CFP will feature No. 7 seed Notre Dame hosting No. 10 seed Indiana on Dec. 20 in the first game of the expanded playoff, signaling a historic moment in the sport. The other first-round games will be played on Dec. 21. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals at neutral sites on Dec. 31 and January 1, 2025.

2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

First round

Friday, Dec. 20

(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

Saturday, Dec. 21

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State: Noon | TNT

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

(12) Clemson vs. (5) Texas: 4 p.m. | TNT

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

(9) Tennessee vs. (8) Ohio State: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl -- 6/11 Winner vs. (3) Boise State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.



Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl -- 5/12 Winner vs. (4) Arizona State: 1 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Rose Bowl -- 8/9 Winner vs. (1) Oregon: 5 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl -- 7/10 Winner vs. (2) Georgia: 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20