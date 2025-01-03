Following a lackluster first round of the College Football Playoff, the quarterfinal round delivered with some memorable games. After four straight blowout wins in Round 1, the sport delivered a major upset and a double-overtime thriller as we move closer to crowning a national champion.
On Thursday, 7-seed Notre Dame shocked 2-seed Georgia 23-10 to deliver Kirby Smart his first postseason loss since 2018. 4-seed Arizona State was the lowest-ranked team remaining in the field, but the Sun Devils forced double-overtime against 5-seed Texas behind a monstrous performance from running back Cam Skattebo, ultimately falling short. 8-seed Ohio State delivered a stunning knockout blow in a rout of 1-seed Oregon, while 6-seed Penn State delivered as the favorite in a win over 3-seed Boise State.
After the quarterfinal round, the top four seeds have all been knocked out of the College Football Playoff. No. 5 seed Texas now travels to play 8-seed Ohio State in a highly anticipated Cotton Bowl filled with storylines. On the other side of the bracket, 6-seed Penn State prepares to battle with 7-seed Notre Dame fresh off the upset of Georgia.
The winners of the matchups will face off in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, which takes place on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. None of the final four teams have won a national championship since 2014. Penn State and Notre Dame have not won national championships in the BCS or CFP era.
2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule
All times Eastern
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 9
- Orange Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
Friday, Jan. 10
- Cotton Bowl -- (8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20
- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
2024-25 College Football Playoff scores
First round
- (7) Notre Dame 27, (10) Indiana 17 | Recap
Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana
- (6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap
Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania
- (5) Texas 38, (12) Clemson 24 | Recap
Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas
- (8) Ohio State 42, (9) Tennessee 17 | Recap
Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State 31, (3) Boise State 14 | Recap
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
- Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas 39, (4) Arizona State 31 | Recap
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
- Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State 41, (1) Oregon 21 | Recap
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.
- Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame 23, (2) Georgia 10 | Recap
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans