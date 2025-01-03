Following a lackluster first round of the College Football Playoff, the quarterfinal round delivered with some memorable games. After four straight blowout wins in Round 1, the sport delivered a major upset and a double-overtime thriller as we move closer to crowning a national champion.

On Thursday, 7-seed Notre Dame shocked 2-seed Georgia 23-10 to deliver Kirby Smart his first postseason loss since 2018. 4-seed Arizona State was the lowest-ranked team remaining in the field, but the Sun Devils forced double-overtime against 5-seed Texas behind a monstrous performance from running back Cam Skattebo, ultimately falling short. 8-seed Ohio State delivered a stunning knockout blow in a rout of 1-seed Oregon, while 6-seed Penn State delivered as the favorite in a win over 3-seed Boise State.

After the quarterfinal round, the top four seeds have all been knocked out of the College Football Playoff. No. 5 seed Texas now travels to play 8-seed Ohio State in a highly anticipated Cotton Bowl filled with storylines. On the other side of the bracket, 6-seed Penn State prepares to battle with 7-seed Notre Dame fresh off the upset of Georgia.

The winners of the matchups will face off in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, which takes place on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. None of the final four teams have won a national championship since 2014. Penn State and Notre Dame have not won national championships in the BCS or CFP era.

2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl -- (8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

2024-25 College Football Playoff scores

First round

(7) Notre Dame 27, ( 10) Indiana 17 | Recap

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

| Recap Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana (6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania (5) Texas 38, (12) Clemson 24 | Recap

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas (8) Ohio State 42, (9) Tennessee 17 | Recap

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State 31, (3) Boise State 14 | Recap

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Recap State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz. Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas 39, (4) Arizona State 31 | Recap

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Recap Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State 41, (1) Oregon 21 | Recap

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.