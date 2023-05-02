The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024 season, and the dates and bowl assignments were set on Tuesday for the first two editions of the expanded playoff. The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host the semifinal games, while the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the quarterfinal sites over a two-day span on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as the 12-team playoff era begins following the 2024 season. First-round games take place on the campuses of the higher-seeded teams.

"We are pleased to be able to announce these game dates today," College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said. "We appreciate the efforts of all the parties involved in finalizing this schedule. This is the next significant step in bringing clarity to the launch of the 12-team playoff format in 2024. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is an important milestone along the way."

Tuesday's announcement confirms the proposed dates that were reported last week.

One of the biggest challenges in the expanded CFP is to avoid the NFL -- the unquestioned ratings king in the live sports broadcasting landscape. As a result, the four quarterfinal games and two semifinal games will be played mid-week in order to avoid going head-to-head with NFL behemoth.

Below you can have a look at the official schedule and bowl assignments for the first two editions of the College Football Playoff's 12-team era. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

2025 College Football Playoff dates, locations

First round (On-campus sites)

Friday, December 20, 2024: One game (evening)

Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl, (late afternoon) and Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Orange Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 10, 2025: Cotton Bowl (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta

2026 College Football Playoff dates, locations

First round (On-campus sites)

Friday, December 19, 2025: One Game (evening)

Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)

CFP National Championship