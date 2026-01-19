The second year of the 12-team College Football Playoff provided several captivating stories leading up to Monday night's title game showdown between No. 1 seed Indiana and No. 10 seed Miami. While the Hoosiers and Hurricanes provided many of the memorable moments, there were plenty to go around.

No. 6 seed Ole Miss emerged as one of the top stories of the sport's postseason by winning a pair of CFP games after being deserted by coach Lane Kiffin, who left the Rebels in limbo when he left for LSU after the regular season. Oddly enough, Ole Miss — under the direction of new coach Pete Golding — was the last SEC team standing in the bracket.

The CFP National Championship Game matchup between the ACC's Hurricanes and Big Ten's Hoosiers ensured that the SEC's title drought will continue for a third consecutive season. If the Hoosiers can finish their unbeaten campaign on Monday night with a win, they would become the Big Ten's third straight champion, following in the footsteps of Michigan (2023-24) and Ohio State (2024-25).

An IU victory would cap a stunning rise for the once-moribund program under second-year coach Curt Cignetti. The 64-year old former Division II, FCS and Group of Five coach didn't get a Power Four opportunity until he was in his early 60s, but he's made the most of it by bringing the Hoosiers to the precipice of glory.

On the other side stands a formidable foe in Miami. The Hurricanes are a hard-nosed team that is physically imposing on both lines of scrimmage. Playing on their home field at Hard Rock Stadium under fourth-year coach Mario Cristobal, the 'Canes will look to complete a storybook rise of their own.

Below, you can see the full College Football Playoff schedule as we move on to the national championship game.

2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19

(1) Indiana vs. (10) Miami -- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

2025-26 College Football Playoff scores, results

First round

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma 24 | Recap

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 20

(10) Miami 10, (7) Texas A&M 3: | Recap

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

(6) Ole Miss 41, (11) Tulane 10 | Recap

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

(5) Oregon 51, (12) James Madison 34 | Recap

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl -- (10) Miami 24, (2) Ohio State 14 | Recap

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl -- (5) Oregon 23, (4) Texas Tech 0 | Recap

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rose Bowl -- (1) Indiana 38, (9) Alabama 3 | Recap

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl (6) Ole Miss 39, (3) Georgia 34 | Recap

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals