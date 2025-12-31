College Football Playoff schedule: 12-team playoff bracket, games, kickoff times, locations for 2025-26 CFP
Breaking down the schedule for the 12-team College Football Playoff
And then there were eight. After an almost two-week dead period, the College Football Playoff is set to return Wednesday with the quarterfinal round of games.
On paper, this is one of the most thrilling playoff slates we have seen yet. It all starts Wednesday evening as No. 2 Ohio State starts its national title defense in the Cotton Bowl against No. 10 Miami. While the Buckeyes are making their 2025 playoff debut, Miami has some momentum after a first-round upset of No. 7 Texas A&M.
The action on New Year's Eve sets the table for a busy New Year's Day. No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 5 Oregon kick things off at noon in the Orange Bowl, which represents the Red Raiders' playoff debut.
No. 1 Indiana starts its journey at 4 p.m. ET in the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers will have to get past a resurgent No. 9 Alabama, which won its first playoff game under Kalen DeBoer in dominant fashion when it went on the road and trounced No. 8 Oklahoma.
Then, the Sugar Bowl plays host to an SEC rematch in the nightcap. No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss have become familiar foes in recent years; this will be the fourth time they've played each other since 2023 and the second time this season. Georgia rallied from a 35-26 fourth-quarter deficit on Oct. 18 to secure a 43-35 victory against the Rebels.
2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule
All times Eastern
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Cotton Bowl (2) Ohio State vs. (10) Miami -- : 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
Thursday, Jan. 1
- Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5) Oregon -- : Noon | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Rose Bowl (1) Indiana vs. (9) Alabama -- : 4 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.
- Sugar Bowl (3) Georgia vs. (6) Ole Miss --: 8 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 8
- Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
Friday, Jan. 9
- Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20
- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
First round
Friday, Dec. 19
- (9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma 24 | Recap
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
Saturday, Dec. 20