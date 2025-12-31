And then there were eight. After an almost two-week dead period, the College Football Playoff is set to return Wednesday with the quarterfinal round of games.

On paper, this is one of the most thrilling playoff slates we have seen yet. It all starts Wednesday evening as No. 2 Ohio State starts its national title defense in the Cotton Bowl against No. 10 Miami. While the Buckeyes are making their 2025 playoff debut, Miami has some momentum after a first-round upset of No. 7 Texas A&M.

The action on New Year's Eve sets the table for a busy New Year's Day. No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 5 Oregon kick things off at noon in the Orange Bowl, which represents the Red Raiders' playoff debut.

No. 1 Indiana starts its journey at 4 p.m. ET in the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers will have to get past a resurgent No. 9 Alabama, which won its first playoff game under Kalen DeBoer in dominant fashion when it went on the road and trounced No. 8 Oklahoma.

Then, the Sugar Bowl plays host to an SEC rematch in the nightcap. No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss have become familiar foes in recent years; this will be the fourth time they've played each other since 2023 and the second time this season. Georgia rallied from a 35-26 fourth-quarter deficit on Oct. 18 to secure a 43-35 victory against the Rebels.

2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl (2) Ohio State vs. (10) Miami -- : 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5) Oregon -- : Noon | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rose Bowl (1) Indiana vs. (9) Alabama -- : 4 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl (3) Georgia vs. (6) Ole Miss --: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

First round

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma 24 | Recap

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 20

(10) Miami 10, (7) Texas A&M 3: | Recap

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

(6) Ole Miss 41, (11) Tulane 10 | Recap

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

(5) Oregon 51, (12) James Madison 34 | Recap

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon