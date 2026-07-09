College Football Playoff schedule: Dates, locations for quarterfinals and semifinals through 2031

The College Football Playoff has announced the dates and bowl sites for the CFP quarterfinal and semifinal games through the 2031 season. All playoff games beyond the opening round will continue to be hosted by CFP bowls on a rotating basis.

The first quarterfinal game of the upcoming 2026 season will be played on Dec. 30, rather than the traditional Dec. 31 New Year's Eve slot. That's likely because New Year's Eve falls on a Thursday later this year, which means that the CFP would be competing with the NFL for viewers.

College Football Playoff schedule: Dates announced for quarterfinals and semifinals over next two seasons Will Backus

The Rose Bowl wants to keep its preferred Jan. 1 timeslot, so it will not host a semifinal game over the next six seasons, it appears. There will also be two weeks between the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in 2026-27 and 2027-28 instead of just one week.

Many high-profile coaches have sounded off on college football's current January calendar as it relates to the playoff, but as of now, no significant changes or earlier season endings have been made.

National Championship Game locations over the next three seasons include Las Vegas (2027), New Orleans (2028) and Tampa (2029). Tampa last hosted the title contest in January 2017 during the four-team format when Clemson beat Alabama in the final moments.

The current 12-team format will remain in place at least through the 2026 season after the SEC and Big Ten failed to reach a resolution this offseason on whether to expand to a 16- or 24-team bracket.

2028-29 College Football Playoff

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2028, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2029, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2029, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Friday, Jan. 12, 2029, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

2029-30 College Football Playoff

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2030, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2030, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Friday, Jan. 11, 2030, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

2030-31 College Football Playoff

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2030, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2031, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Jan. 10, 2031, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

2031-32 College Football Playoff

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2031, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2032, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Thursday, January 8, 2032, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Friday, January 9, 2032, at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl