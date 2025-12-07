The 2025 College Football Playoff bracket is finally set. Now that the dust has settled on the regular season and conference championship weekend, we know the 12 teams that will compete for the national title.

It comes as no surprise that Indiana secured the top overall seed after knocking off Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. It's the highest ranking in program history as the Hoosiers enter the postseason as legitimate national contenders, fresh off their first outright conference title in 80 years.

Ohio State didn't fall far. The Buckeyes, looking to defend their 2024 national championship, landed at No. 2, followed by SEC champion Georgia at No. 3 and Big 12 champion Texas Tech at No. 4. Those four teams earn opening-round byes.

Oregon (No. 5), Ole Miss (No. 6), Texas A&M (No. 7) and Oklahoma (No. 8) will each host first-round games.

The top eight was mostly locked entering Sunday's selection show. Beyond that is where the intrigue surfaced. Alabama wasn't punished for its lopsided loss in the SEC title game, holding firm at No. 9. That sets up a first-round rematch with Oklahoma, which beat the Crimson Tide earlier this season.

The real controversy came at No. 10, where Miami edged Notre Dame for the final at-large bid despite trailing the Irish in every previous set of rankings.

For the first time ever, two Group of Five teams reached the playoff. No. 11 Tulane earned its bid by winning the American Conference, while No. 12 James Madison benefited from ACC chaos to slide in as Sun Belt champion.

Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game, from the four first-round games played on campus to the CFP National Championship.

2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket

All times Eastern

First round

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 20

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M: Noon | ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss: 3:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon: 7:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl (2) Ohio State vs. (7/10) Winner: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5/12) winner : Noon | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rose Bowl (1) Indiana vs. (8/9) Winner: 4 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl (3) Georgia vs. (6/11) Winner: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.