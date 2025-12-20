We've nearly completed the rollercoaster ride that has been the 2025 college football season, and now the time has come to crown a national champion as the 2025-26 College Football Playoff kicks off on Friday with first-round games concluding on Saturday. The bracket has been set and teams see the road ahead -- all that's left to do now is settle it all on the field as 12 teams vie for the national title.

It comes as no surprise that Indiana secured the top overall seed after knocking off Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. It's the highest ranking in program history as the Hoosiers enter the postseason as legitimate national contenders, fresh off their first outright conference title in 80 years.

Ohio State didn't fall far. The Buckeyes, looking to defend their 2024 national championship, landed at No. 2, followed by SEC champion Georgia at No. 3 and Big 12 champion Texas Tech at No. 4. Those four teams earn opening-round byes.

No. 9 Alabama kicked off the CFP with a first-round comeback victory over No. 8 Oklahoma.

Oregon (No. 5), Ole Miss (No. 6) and Texas A&M (No. 7) will each host first-round games.

The top eight was mostly locked entering Sunday's selection show. Beyond that is where the intrigue surfaced. Alabama wasn't punished for its lopsided loss in the SEC title game, holding firm at No. 9. That sets up a first-round rematch with Oklahoma, which beat the Crimson Tide earlier this season.

The real controversy came at No. 10, where Miami edged Notre Dame for the final at-large bid despite trailing the Irish in every previous set of rankings.

For the first time ever, two Group of Five teams reached the playoff. No. 11 Tulane earned its bid by winning the American Conference, while No. 12 James Madison benefited from ACC chaos to slide in as Sun Belt champion.

Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game, from the four first-round games played on campus to the CFP National Championship.

2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

First round

Saturday, Dec. 20

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M: Noon | ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

3:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

7:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV
Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl (2) Ohio State vs. (7/10) Winner: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5/12) winner : Noon | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rose Bowl (1) Indiana vs. (8/9) Winner: 4 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl (3) Georgia vs. (6/11) Winner: 8 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

First round

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma 24 | Recap

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma