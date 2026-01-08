College Football Playoff schedule: Bracket, games, kickoff times, locations for 2025-26 CFP semifinals
Breaking down the schedule as the 2025-26 College Football Playoff comes to a close
The 2025 College Football Playoff rolls on with the national semifinals starting on Thursday. The Fiesta Bowl kicks off on Thursday evening with the Peach Bowl following on Friday.
Only four teams remain after two rounds of the CFP, including just one team that received a first-round bye. No. 10 Miami enters the Fiesta Bowl after pulling off a massive upset against No. 2 Ohio State, but the Hurricanes get a tough battle against No. 6 Ole Miss, fresh off a win against No. 3 Georgia. No. 1 Indiana throttled No. 9 Alabama and now gets a rematch against upset-minded No. 5 Oregon in a rematch.
The semifinals features several of the most exciting quarterbacks in the nation. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza leads the Hoosiers, while Miami's Carson Beck was a multi-year star at Georgia. Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss is one of the breakout stars of the postseason, and Oregon's Dante Moore could be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
The winners of these games will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami on Jan. 19. Miami is the only one of the four remaining programs to ever win an AP national championship.
Below you can stay updated with the College Football Playoff schedule as we move onto the semifinal round.
2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule
All times Eastern
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 8
- Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Ole Miss vs. (10) Miami: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN | Predictions, preview
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
Friday, Jan. 9
- Peach Bowl -- (1) Indiana vs. (5) Oregon: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN | Predictions, preview
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20
- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
2025-26 College Football Playoff scores, results
First round
Friday, Dec. 19
- (9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma 24 | Recap
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
Saturday, Dec. 20
- (10) Miami 10, (7) Texas A&M 3: | Recap
Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- (6) Ole Miss 41, (11) Tulane 10 | Recap
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi
- (5) Oregon 51, (12) James Madison 34 | Recap
Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
Quarterfinals
- Cotton Bowl -- (10) Miami 24, (2) Ohio State 14 | Recap
AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- Orange Bowl -- (5) Oregon 23, (4) Texas Tech 0 | Recap
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Rose Bowl -- (1) Indiana 38, (9) Alabama 3 | Recap
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.
- Sugar Bowl (6) Ole Miss 39, (3) Georgia 34 | Recap
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans