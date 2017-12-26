College Football Playoff schedule: When, where games will be in 2017 and beyond

Taking a look at the present and future sites for the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is nearly underway for this season, but there's still a lot of football to be played before fans get to see the best four teams in the country square off. Though the CFP is supposed to simply the national champion-crowning process, fans can often be confused about which games are used for the semifinals and when the national title game itself is played each season.

Let's take a look at how that breaks down for this season and beyond.

2017-18 season

Rose Bowl semifinal (No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia)
Monday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Sugar Bowl semifinal (No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama)
Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

National Championship (TBD vs. TBD)
Monday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

2018-19 season

GameDate Location

Cotton Bowl Semifinal

Saturday, Dec. 29

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Orange Bowl Semifinal

Saturday, Dec. 29

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 7

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

2019-20 season

GameDate Location

Peach Bowl Semifinal

Saturday, Dec. 28

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Fiesta Bowl Semifinal

Saturday, Dec. 28

University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 13

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

2020-21 Playoffs

GameDate Location

Rose Bowl Semifinal

Friday, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Sugar Bowl Semifinal

Friday, Jan. 1

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 11

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

2021-22 season

GameDate Location

Semifinal TBA

Friday, Dec. 31

TBA

Orange Bowl Semifinal

Friday, Dec. 31

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 10

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

2022-23 season

GameDate Location

TBA

Saturday, Dec. 31

TBA

TBA

Saturday, Dec. 31

TBA

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 9

Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

2023-24 season

GameDate Location

Rose Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1

The Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 8

NRG Stadium (Houston, Tex.)

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories