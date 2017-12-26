College Football Playoff schedule: When, where games will be in 2017 and beyond

The College Football Playoff is nearly underway for this season, but there's still a lot of football to be played before fans get to see the best four teams in the country square off. Though the CFP is supposed to simply the national champion-crowning process, fans can often be confused about which games are used for the semifinals and when the national title game itself is played each season.

Let's take a look at how that breaks down for this season and beyond.

2017-18 season

Rose Bowl semifinal (No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia)

Monday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Sugar Bowl semifinal (No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama)

Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

National Championship (TBD vs. TBD)

Monday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

2018-19 season

Game Date Location Cotton Bowl Semifinal Saturday, Dec. 29 AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.) Orange Bowl Semifinal Saturday, Dec. 29 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.) National Championship Monday, Jan. 7 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

2019-20 season

Game Date Location Peach Bowl Semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28 University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) National Championship Monday, Jan. 13 Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

2020-21 Playoffs

Game Date Location Rose Bowl Semifinal Friday, Jan. 1 Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) Sugar Bowl Semifinal Friday, Jan. 1 Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.) National Championship Monday, Jan. 11 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

2021-22 season

Game Date Location Semifinal TBA Friday, Dec. 31 TBA Orange Bowl Semifinal Friday, Dec. 31 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.) National Championship Monday, Jan. 10 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

2022-23 season

Game Date Location TBA Saturday, Dec. 31 TBA TBA Saturday, Dec. 31 TBA National Championship Monday, Jan. 9 Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

2023-24 season