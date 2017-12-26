College Football Playoff schedule: When, where games will be in 2017 and beyond
Taking a look at the present and future sites for the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff is nearly underway for this season, but there's still a lot of football to be played before fans get to see the best four teams in the country square off. Though the CFP is supposed to simply the national champion-crowning process, fans can often be confused about which games are used for the semifinals and when the national title game itself is played each season.
Let's take a look at how that breaks down for this season and beyond.
2017-18 season
Rose Bowl semifinal (No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia)
Monday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
Sugar Bowl semifinal (No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama)
Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
National Championship (TBD vs. TBD)
Monday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
2018-19 season
|Game
|Date
|Location
Cotton Bowl Semifinal
Saturday, Dec. 29
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Orange Bowl Semifinal
Saturday, Dec. 29
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 7
Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
2019-20 season
|Game
|Date
|Location
Peach Bowl Semifinal
Saturday, Dec. 28
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
Fiesta Bowl Semifinal
Saturday, Dec. 28
University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 13
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
2020-21 Playoffs
|Game
|Date
|Location
Rose Bowl Semifinal
Friday, Jan. 1
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
Sugar Bowl Semifinal
Friday, Jan. 1
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 11
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)
2021-22 season
|Game
|Date
|Location
Semifinal TBA
Friday, Dec. 31
TBA
Orange Bowl Semifinal
Friday, Dec. 31
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 10
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
2022-23 season
|Game
|Date
|Location
TBA
Saturday, Dec. 31
TBA
TBA
Saturday, Dec. 31
TBA
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 9
Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
2023-24 season
|Game
|Date
|Location
Rose Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1
The Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 8
NRG Stadium (Houston, Tex.)
-
How No. 3 Georgia will win the playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to win their first national title since the 1980 season
-
Why Oklahoma will win the playoff
The Sooners have college football's best offense led by this year's Heisman Trophy winner
-
Guice delivers ball to fan on Christmas
The LSU running back made a young fan's Christmas wish come true this season
-
Texas Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Texas Bowl on Wednesday
-
Foster Farms Bowl pick, live stream
Everything you need to know to pick the Foster Farms Bowl and watch it online Wednesday
-
Pinstripe Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to pick the Pinstripe Bowl and watch it online Wednesday
Add a Comment