The 2025 college football season began with 136 FBS teams chasing a national championship. That field is now down to four: No. 1 Indiana, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami.

Miami stunned reigning national champion Ohio State on New Years eve in one of the biggest upsets of the season. The Hurricanes will face Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday with a berth in the national title game at stake. The Rebels advanced with a dramatic 39-34 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The other semifinal is a rematch of one of the regular season's most compelling games. Indiana went into Eugene earlier this year and upset Oregon to preserve its unbeaten season. After Indiana humbled Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Oregon dispatched Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, the Hoosiers and Ducks will meet again in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the championship game.

As the CFP continues, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the semifinal matchups Thursday and Friday.

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff semifinal TV schedule

Fiesta Bowl -- (10) Miami vs. (6) Ole Miss -- Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free):Thursday brings one of the most unlikely semifinal matchups in CFP history. The Hurricanes were the final at-large team selected for the field Miami's path to the semifinals began with a road upset of Texas A&M, followed by a win over reigning national champion Ohio State. Ole Miss followed a different route. The Rebels opened the playoff with a home win over Tulane before stunning Georgia. Their postseason run came amid significant turbulence, as former coach Lane Kiffin departed for LSU days before CFP Selection Sunday. Ole Miss responded by promoting defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, a move that has quickly paid dividends. Thursday's game also features a compelling quarterback matchup between Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and Miami's Carson Beck.

Peach Bowl -- (5) Oregon vs. (1) Indiana -- Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): There is a chance this quarterback matchup could feature the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is already drawing significant buzz as a potential top pick, while Oregon signal caller Dante Moore could be the second quarterback selected if he declares. Indiana is coming off the biggest win in program history, and the stakes will be even higher this weekend. Oregon, meanwhile, sits one win away from playing for the first national championship in program history after being eliminated in the quarterfinals last year as the No. 1 overall seed. The Big Ten is guaranteed a spot in the national championship game for the third consecutive season after Michigan and Ohio State represented the league in back-to-back years.