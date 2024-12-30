The 12-team College Football Playoff continues on New Year's Eve when (6) Penn State faces (3) Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. The expanded format creates a more challenging path to the CFP title game, and the bracket will shrink from eight teams to four as we enter the new year.

New Year's Day begins with (5) Texas facing (4) Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Later in the day, (1) Oregon will face (8) Ohio State in a rematch of one of the best games of the 2024 season where the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes 32-31 on Oct. 12.

The final quarterfinal matchup will see (7) Notre Dame take on (2) Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame defeated Indiana in the first round, and the Irish have won its last 11 games since its stunning loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2.

As the College Football Playoff continues, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate all the quarterfinal games through New Year's Day.

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff quarterfinal TV schedule

Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State vs. (3) Boise State (Tuesday) -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This matchup will feature some of the best running backs in the country. Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty put together one of the greatest seasons by a running back in the modern era and finished with nearly 2,500 rushing yards. The Heisman Trophy runner-up will face a stout Penn State defensive line led by All-American Abdul Carter. Penn State has a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield itself with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.

Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas vs. (4) Arizona State -- 1 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The Sun Devils stunned the college football world this season by winning the Big 12 title after being picked to finish last in the preseason conference media poll. Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo is one of the most dynamic players in college football, but he will face a Texas run defense that is among the best in the country. Texas defeated Arizona State 52-34 in the 2007 Holiday Bowl in the first and only matchup between the programs.

Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon -- 5 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31 back on Oct. 12 in one of the best games of the 2024 college football season. The Buckeyes had an opportunity to win the game on the final drive, but quarterback Will Howard ran out of time trying to get into field goal range. The Ducks have been on a tear since struggling in their season-opener against FCS Idaho in August. Ohio State's roster is full of blue-chip talent, but no player is more exciting than freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who had a monster game in the win over Tennessee and will be the Buckeyes' X-Factor to a deep run in the playoff.

Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia -- 8:45 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): With Georgia quarterback Carson Beck out for the remainder of the season, the program will turn to backup Gunner Stockton. The heart and soul of this Georgia team is its defense, and that unit will have to face a dynamic Notre Dame run game led by running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price and dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard. Even without Beck in the lineup, Georgia is a slight betting favorite over its No. 7 seed opponent.