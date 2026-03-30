Former coaches Gus Malzahn and Jeff Tedford, along with Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard, are joining the College Football Playoff Selection Committee ahead of the 2026 season, CFP executive director Rich Clark announced Monday.

Malzahn retired earlier this year after one season as Florida State's offensive coordinator following a four-year stint as UCF's head coach. Tedford last worked as Fresno State's coach in 2023 before stepping aside after a nine-win season. Maggard is entering his 10th year leading Louisiana's athletic department efforts.

The trio replaces Chris Ault, Jeff Long and David Sayler, whose committee terms have expired. The CFP also announced Hunter Yurachek will remain in his role as selection committee chair.

"The additions of Bryan Maggard, Gus Malzahn and Jeff Tedford will introduce strong, fresh perspectives to the selection committee as we enter our 13th season," Clark said in a release. "Each brings a deep understanding of the game, a genuine passion for college football and a commitment to integrity and excellence. Their diverse backgrounds as university leaders, recent coaches and former student-athletes will complement our returning members and allow for a seamless transition."

2026 CFP selection committee

Troy Dannen, Nebraska AD

Mark Harlan, Utah AD

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee AD

Carla Williams, Virginia AD

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas AD

Mark Dantonio, former coach

Gus Malzahn, former coach

Jeff Tedford, former coach

Mike Riley, former coach

Randall McDaniel, former All-American OL

Wesley Walls, former All-American TE

Ivan Maisel, retired media

Last season's final CFP verdict from the committee was arguably the most controversial since the playoff expanded in 2014 after Miami was voted as the last at-large over Notre Dame. After weeks of placing the Hurricanes behind the Fighting Irish in the rankings despite Miami's head-to-head win in the season opener, the selection committee took the path of least resistance and nodded to Miami over Notre Dame in the 12-team bracket.

Ninth-ranked Alabama did not move in the final rankings despite a 21-point loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, centering the discussion on the Hurricanes and Fighting Irish for the last spot. Miami entered the final rankings at No. 12, while Notre Dame was No. 10.

Much of the offseason noise pertaining to the future of the playoff centers around the idea of further expansion, perhaps to a 16- or 24-team bracket. After the Big Ten and SEC failed to reach a resolution in January, the CFP Management Committee announced the field would stay at 12 teams for the 2026 season.

The Big Ten prefers a 24-team field with multiple automatic qualifiers per conference, while the SEC is partial to a 16-team "5+11" format.

Under the SEC's proposed model, which has the backing of the ACC and Big 12, guaranteed bids would go to the five highest-ranked conference champions. The Big Ten has also explored a potential 24-team model with only one automatic bid that goes to the highest-ranked Group of Six champion. The other 23 spots would be occupied by automatic qualifiers.

The CFP Management Committee is tweaking the 12-team format in 2026. Now, each of the Power Four champions is guaranteed a spot in the field regardless of where they are ranked at season's end. Notre Dame is also guaranteed an at-large bid if it finishes anywhere inside the top 12 of the final CFP rankings.