The College Football Playoff announced the outgoing and incoming members of its selection committee on Tuesday, finalizing the group that will rank and determine the teams involved in the national championship race for the 2021 season.

All selection committee members are given three-year terms when they are appointed by the CFP Management Committee, which is made up of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick. Each year, the committee sees some turnover among its 13 members, though the turn from 2020-21 will include an extension of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta as the committee chair for another season.

"We are pleased that Gary will return as chair," CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. "He was a valuable leader as the committee navigated a unique and challenging year. We look forward to him working with the other 12 members in what we hope will be a more traditional season in 2021."

The new additions to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Mitch Barnhart : Kentucky athletic director

: Kentucky athletic director Boo Corrigan : NC State athletic director

: NC State athletic director Chris Del Conte : Texas athletic director

: Texas athletic director Will Shields : Former All-American lineman at Nebraska

: Former All-American lineman at Nebraska Joe Taylor: Former head coach and College Football Hall of Fame member, current athletic director at Virginia Union

"Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee's hallmark through our seven seasons," Hancock said. "Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless."

The new additions are replacing outgoing committee members Joe Castiglione (Oklahoma athletic director), Ken Hatfield (former coach at Arkansas, Clemson, Rice and Air Force), Ronnie Lott (College Football Hall of Fame member and unanimous All-American at USC), Todd Stansbury (Georgia Tech athletic director) and Scott Stricklin (Florida athletic director).