Hall of Fame coach Chris Ault, Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen and Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler will join the College Football Playoff Committee for three-year terms beginning in 2023, the CFP announced Wednesday. Additionally, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan will return as chair for a second season.

Ault is a legendary college coach who originated the Pistol offense during three different stints at Nevada from 1976 to 2012. He won 10 conference championship across the Big Sky, Big West and WAC, and earned Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year honors in 1991. Cohen has been a member of Washington's athletic department in various senior roles since 1998 and was named athletic director in 2016. Sayler has served as athletic director at Miami since 2013 after a two-year stint in the same role at South Dakota.

"We are excited to have Chris, Jennifer and David join the selection committee as we enter our tenth season," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "Their expertise, understanding and character, along with their passion for college football, will allow them to make the transition seamlessly with the returning members."

With Cohen's addition, the CFP Committee will have two female members for the first time since its inception in 2014. Cohen joins former sportswriter Kelly Whiteside.

Ault, Cohen and Sayler join a committee that also includes Corrigan, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, former Nebraska lineman Will Shields and six others with deep histories in college football. Eight members of the committee are athletic directors. The three new additions will help guide the CFP Committee into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024.

The trio replaces Colorado athletic director Rick George, former NFL and Penn State lineman John Urschel and Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman, who all completed three-year terms.