Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades will serve as the selection committee chairman for the College Football Playoff starting this fall, the CFP announced Tuesday. He replaces Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel.

Rhoades was a member of the 13-person selection committee last season, the first year of the CFP's 12-team format. He now becomes the face of the CFP Selection Committee, whose role could be diminished in the coming years as the Big Ten and SEC attempt to introduce a new 14-team playoff that would include multiple automatic qualifiers, leaving only one spot for an at-large team, according to multiple reports. CFP commissioners are contemplating changing the seeding process starting in 2025 to a "straight seeding" format in which the four highest-ranked conference champions would no longer be assured a first-round bye.

The selection committee's rankings will remain critical to seeding the postseason tournament for at least one more year.

"I am truly honored to be asked to serve as chair of the selection committee, Rhoades said in a statement. "It was a privilege to join such a dedicated group of individuals last year, and I look forward to continuing that work again this fall. Each and every member of the committee is passionate about college football and focused on ensuring the integrity and excellence of the playoff process."

Rhoades in his eighth year leading Baylor's athletics department. He previously served as AD at Missouri (2015-16) and Akron (2006-09).

The CFP on Tuesday also appointed six new members to the selection committee. They replace five members whose three-year terms expired this spring and former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, who stepped down after one year on the committee. The group consists of former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, Maryland athletics director Damon Evans, Middle Tennessee athletics director Chris Massara, former sportswriter Ivan Maisel and former Ole Miss All-American tight end Wesley Walls. They replace outgoing members Chet Gladchuk, Jim Grobe, Will Shields, Kelly Whiteside and Manuel. Former committee member Steve Wieberg, who served during the first three years of the CFP (2014-17), will return for a one-year term.

"The additions of Mark, Damon, Ivan, Chris and Wesley will bring some great new voices to the selection committee as we enter our 12th season," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. "Each of them has tremendous knowledge, passion and dedication to college football, along with outstanding character and integrity. Their skills and wide variety of experiences—from coaches and athletes to university leaders and journalists—will ensure that they will transition in with our returning members successfully. We also appreciate Steve returning for the upcoming season. His understanding and wisdom from his previous term will be a real benefit to the group.

"Finally, we are pleased that Mack will serve as chair. He was an outstanding member of the committee last year, and his demeanor and personality will serve him well in leading the group.

Rhoades will be the face of the committee and appear on ESPN's weekly broadcasts after the committee reveals its top 25 ranking each week starting late in the season.

The CFP will stick with a 12-team format in 2025, but expansion to 14 teams and format tweaks are expected to coincide with the start of a new six-year contract with broadcast partner ESPN in 2026.