This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, everyone! Carter Bahns here with you on the heels of a monumental weekend in the football universe. We have a College Football Playoff bracket, and I'm sure a good number of you are less than thrilled about the way it came together. We'll discuss all the controversy on the bubble while also spinning things forward and taking a look at which teams could win the whole thing.

There are also a bunch of NFL storylines to hit before we move on with our mornings, too. Week 14 was pivotal for numerous division races and gave us a couple of thrillers. (Thank you, Bills and Bengals.)

Let's dive in.

🏆 Five things to know Monday

☘️ Do not miss this: CFP bracket analysis, reaction to Notre Dame's snub

Getty Images

None of the teams on the outside of the CFP looking in were thrilled with the outcome, but nobody is more upset than Notre Dame. Despite entering championship weekend in position for a berth, the Fighting Irish found themselves snubbed from a spot in the bracket after the selection committee moved Miami ahead of them.

The Fighting Irish case was clear. A dominant 10-game winning streak and zero losses to teams outside the top 10 gave them a competitive résumé. Committee chair Hunter Yurachek said that it was the head-to-head loss to Miami that cost Notre Dame a spot in the field, but why did that not factor into previous iterations of the CFP Top 25? That inconsistency in logic led Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua to criticize the committee over the "stolen" bid. And that wasn't the only response from South Bend: The school withdrew itself from consideration from all of the season's bowl games.

Outside of the stunner at the bottom of the bracket, the rest of the selection process went mostly according to expectations. The only other major point of contention was the decision to include Alabama as the first three-loss team in CFP history.

Now that the field is set, here are the five likeliest teams to win the national championship, per FanDuel:

Ohio State: +250

+250 Indiana: +260

+260 Georgia: +550

+550 Texas Tech: +850

+850 Oregon: +850

🏈 NFL Week 14 takeaways: From a Green Bay rivalry win to Daniel Jones' brutal injury

Getty Images

The Ravens could legitimately miss the playoffs. The Bengals are just about out of the picture, too. Those are two of Tyler Sullivan's biggest takeaways from a week in which the NFL's contenders separated themselves from the pretenders. Here's everything else you need to know:

Winners: Victory tastes even sweeter when it comes against a rival and builds separation at the top of the division, so the Packers are undoubtedly among the week's biggest winners. Mike Tomlin also came out on top. One week after some Steelers fans called for his job, he delivered a win over the Ravens that put Pittsburgh in sole possession of a divisional lead. Josh Allen's MVP hopes also got a boost when he scored four touchdowns and sparked a comeback effort to beat the Bengals. J.J. McCarthy is a winner, too, for completing his first game without an interception in a 31-0 rout of the Commanders .

Victory tastes even sweeter when it comes against a rival and builds separation at the top of the division, so the are undoubtedly among the week's biggest winners. also came out on top. One week after some fans called for his job, he delivered a win over the Ravens that put Pittsburgh in sole possession of a divisional lead. MVP hopes also got a boost when he scored four touchdowns and sparked a comeback effort to beat the Bengals. is a winner, too, for completing his first game without an interception in a 31-0 rout of the . Losers: Few teams want to forget Week 14 more than the Colts . They received a "D" grade on our weekly report card after suffering their 11th consecutive road loss to the Jaguars . Despite their 8-2 start, they are suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs as they carry a three-game losing streak and could be without Daniel Jones for the rest of the year. The Buccaneers also suffered a gruesome loss and now stand just one game over .500 after dropping a 24-20 egg against the three-win Saints . The Chiefs ' chance of making the playoffs has plummeted into the mid teens, even lower than Sunday night's temperature in Kansas City, where they were defeated by the surging Texans , 20-10.

Few teams want to forget Week 14 more than the . They received a "D" grade on our weekly report card after suffering their 11th consecutive road loss to the . Despite their 8-2 start, they are suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs as they carry a three-game losing streak and could be without for the rest of the year. The also suffered a gruesome loss and now stand just one game over .500 after dropping a 24-20 egg against the three-win . The ' chance of making the playoffs has plummeted into the mid teens, even lower than Sunday night's temperature in Kansas City, where they were defeated by the surging , 20-10. Injuries: Daniel Jones , who was already playing through a fractured left fibula, is now out of the remainder of the season left torn right Achilles tendon. In addition to the Colts ' injury, the Commanders lost two key players as Jayden Daniels left Washington's shutout defeat after reinjuring his elbow and Zach Ertz sustained an apparent serious leg injury Dolphins were also without De'Von Achane for most of their win over the Jets due to a rib injury.

, who was already playing through a fractured left fibula, is now out of the remainder of the season left torn right Achilles tendon. In addition to the ' injury, the lost two key players as left Washington's shutout defeat after reinjuring his elbow and were also without for most of their win over the due to a rib injury. Clinchers: The Commanders, Falcons, Jets and Browns are eliminated from playoff contention.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Manchester United at Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Suns at Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 Eagles at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN