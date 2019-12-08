College Football Playoff selection show live stream: Watch online, TV channel, start time, bowl game picks

Congratulations, you made it to the end of the 2019 college football season (save for the most important game of the year -- Army-Navy next Saturday on CBS, of course). After weeks of heavy debate, it's time to settle the sport's biggest question: How should the four teams be ranked?

The selections themselves should be easy. No. 2 LSU handled No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship Game and made a strong case to be the No. 1 seed. Ohio State, currently No. 1, needed to rally to beat No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game. No. 3 Clemson throttled No. 23 Virginia 62-17 to secure its spot. Finally, No. 6 Oklahoma should be in after beating No. 7 Baylor for the second time this season, 30-23 in overtime.

The drama, really, is finding out who's going to be No. 1. We will find out starting at noon ET on Sunday with the CFP Selection Show, which will air live nationally on ESPN with a simulcast being streamed online on the ESPN App. The top four teams are expected to be announced at around 12:15 p.m., but that will not be when you learn about every bowl game.

The New Year's Six matchups (Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl) will be announced at 3 p.m. ET. Also announced then will be the start times for the semifinal games in the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Following that will be the remainder of the entire bowl slate.

