College Football Playoff selection show live stream: Watch online, TV channel, start time
The CFP Selection Committee only have to worry about the fourth and final spot this year.
Congratulations, you made it to the end of the 2018 college football season (save for the most important game of the year -- Army-Navy next Saturday on CBS, of course). After weeks of heavy debate, it's time to settle the sport's biggest question: Who should be No. 4 in the College Football Playoff?
Three of the four spots will be easy selections barring an unexpected surprise. Alabama (the SEC champion), Clemson (the ACC champion) and Notre Dame (undefeated) should occupy the top three spots, likely in that order. The debate, as it has been for the past week, is for No. 4. Is it Oklahoma or Ohio State (or Georgia, as some would like to assert)? The Sooners and Buckeyes were No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the last round of rankings and figure to be the top choices battling it out for that singular spot.
We will find out starting at noon ET on Sunday with the CFP Selection Show, which will air live nationally on ESPN with a simulcast being streamed online by WatchESPN.com. The top four teams are expected to be announced at around 12:30 p.m., but that will not be when you learn about every bowl game.
At approximately 2 p.m., the show will release the final CFP Rankings. One hour later, at around 3 p.m., the show will move on to cover announcements for the rest of the New Year's Six bowls (Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) and deliver start times for the semifinal games in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the day covering every angle of the College Football Playoff and bowl game. Stay tuned.
