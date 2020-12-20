After a tumultuous season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the collective focus of college football is turning to bowl season and particularly the College Football Playoff. The same four teams have been represented in each of the four CFP Rankings released so far this season, but the CFP Selection Committee's final decisions will be revealed Sunday.

Will Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State continue to be the four teams at the top? If so, in what order will they be ranked? The answers will determine the matchups for the CFP semifinals and are sure to cause some controversy as No. 5 Texas A&M certainly has a case for inclusion after only losing to Alabama during an 8-1 season.

We will find out definitively who is in and where they are ranked during the CFP Selection Show, which will air live nationally at noon ET on ESPN. The broadcast is expected to reveal the four teams in the CFP field at 12:15 p.m. and then reveal the remaining matchups that are part of the New Year's Six beginning later at 2:30 p.m.

The CFP semifinals this year are the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, meaning the New Year's Six games are the Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

On CBS Sports HQ, our live streaming sports news channel available on all connected TV devices, the CBS Sports app, and on this very site you're reading right now, we'll be breaking down all the bowl games with our experts. We'll have the news, analysis and early picks all throughout the day Sunday.

