College Football Playoff selection show live stream: Watch online, TV channel, time

Congratulations, you made it to the end of the 2017 college football regular season (save for the most important game of the year -- Army-Navy next Saturday on CBS, of course). After weeks of heavy debate, it's time to settle the sport's biggest question: Who should be in the College Football Playoff?

Three of the four spots will be easy selections barring an unexpected surprise. No. 1 Clemson (the ACC champion), No. 3 Oklahoma (the Big 12 champion) and No. 6 Georgia (the SEC champion) will in all likelihood occupy the first three slots in some order. The real conversation comes at No. 4. Will it be Alabama or Ohio State? Other?

We will find out starting at noon ET on Sunday with the CFP Selection Show, which will air live nationally on ESPN with a simulcast being streamed online by WatchESPN.com. It is not expected that the top four teams will be announced until 12:30 p.m.

Two hours later, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the show will move on to cover announcements for the rest of the New Year's Six bowls (Orange, Sugar, Cotton, Rose), release the final CFP Rankings top 25, and deliver start times for the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl semifinals that will house those top four teams.

