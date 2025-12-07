With college football's regular season over and conference championships decided, an interesting bowl season is just around the corner. The second season of the 12-team College Football Playoff format was just as chaotic as the first, but now things are coming down to the wire as the CFP Selection Committee makes its final deliberations ahead of the official bracket being unveiled Sunday afternoon.

Entering championship week of the 2025 season, the Big Ten boasted the FBS' last two undefeated teams in Ohio State and Indiana. Obviously, that changed in the Big Ten Championship Game as Indiana staked its claim for the playoff's top seed with a win. Elsewhere, bubble teams like No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 BYU left their playoff fates in the hands of the selection committee following lopsided losses in their respective league title games.

This year's iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff format will look a little different as it brings a transition to the straight-seeding model, which means that the top-four seeds -- regardless of if they won a conference championship or not -- will earn a first-round bye. Teams ranked 5-8 will still host a game in the first round.

We'll find out the College Football Playoff field during the CFP Selection Show, airing at noon ET on ESPN



