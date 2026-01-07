The 2025-26 college football bowl schedule saw its final standard bowl games on Friday, Jan. 2, but the season extends well into January as the 2026 College Football Playoff semifinals are up next. Ole Miss vs. Miami in the Fiesta Bowl is up first on Thursday, Jan. 8, while Oregon vs. Indiana in the Peach Bowl is the following day. The national championship game will then take place on Monday, Jan. 19.

The latest college football odds lists Miami at -3.5 with the over/under at 51.5 in the first semifinal matchup. Indiana is -3.5 with the over/under at 47.5 in the second CFP semifinal. DraftKings lists Indiana as the +130 favorite in the CFP futures to win the national title, with Miami at +310, Oregon at +320 and Ole Miss at +600. Before locking in any college football picks, be sure to see the latest College Football Playoff picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and 2025-26 bowl season college football betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under.

Top college football predictions for the CFP semifinals

One of the college football picks the model is high on during the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs: The Under (47.5) hits in the rematch between Oregon and Indiana on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

These teams met in Eugene on Oct. 11 and combined for 50 points. Both squads, however, have elite defenses that have been on display in the CFP. Oregon shut Texas Tech out in a 23-0 final in the quarterfinals, while Indiana held Alabama to just three points in its quarterfinal matchup.

SportsLine's model is projecting 46 points this time around as the Under hits in 54% of simulations.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog is projected to win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below:

2026 College Football Playoff semifinal odds

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl/CFP semifinal: Miami vs. Ole Miss (+3.5, 51.5)

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal: Oregon vs. Indiana (-3.5, 47.5)