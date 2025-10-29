The College Football Playoff National Championship is returning to Tampa Bay in 2029. The CFP Management Committee announced Wednesday that Raymond James Stadium will host the 2028 season's title game on Monday, Jan. 22, 2029. It marks the second time during the CFP era that Tampa Bay will host the national championship, the first being at the end of the 2016 season.

"We are excited to bring the College Football Playoff National Championship back to Tampa Bay in 2029," Clark said in a release. "The city has established itself as an exceptional host for world-class sporting events, and its vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront and proven commitment to excellence make it an ideal setting for college football's greatest night. We look forward to partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and local leaders to deliver a national championship experience worthy of college football's biggest stage."

Tampa Bay will become the fourth city to host the CFP title game at least twice, joining Atlanta (2018, 2025), New Orleans (2020, 2028) and South Florida, which will host this season's national championship contest on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled to host the 2027 CFP title game.

Future College Football Playoff National Championship sites

Year Location Stadium Date 2026 South Florida Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 19 2027 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Jan. 25 2028 New Orleans Caesars Superdome Jan. 24 2029 Tampa Bay Raymond James Stadium Jan. 22

When the third national championship game in the CFP format was last held in Tampa Bay in January 2017, Clemson defeated Alabama as Deshaun Watson hit Hunter Renfrow for a game-winning touchdown with one second left.

Raymond James Stadium has a history of hosting top sporting events, including three Super Bowls: XXXV in 2001, XLIII in 2009 and LV in 2021. It also serves as the site for the Gasparilla Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl in addition to being home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.