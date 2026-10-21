Validation.

As the only CBS Sports voter to have Miami at No. 1 before the season, I'll admit, the Hurricanes climbed to the top spot in the AP poll a few weeks before I expected them to after midseason carnage across the top 25. Miami is one of only six unbeatens left on the board, and it doesn't appear that anyone's safe moving forward during a year of extreme parity in the sport.

We're sifting through the AP Top 25 to separate elites from the teams still selling themselves on potential in Week 8. There's a handful of true contenders who have already shown a championship ceiling against quality competition, while others need a large sample size before belonging in that conversation.

Reputation gets you attention, but play on the field and execution are what truly qualify in front of the CFP selection committee. Here's where the nation's playoff hopefuls fall in our contender tiers, with championship credentials driving the discussion.

Tier A.

Georgia (6-1)

The Bulldogs' stock price shouldn't change after their home loss to Auburn. Three turnovers from Gunner Stockton were to blame, and the likelihood that happens again this season is slim. Kirby Smart mentioned after the game that he felt Georgia beat itself, and it's hard to disagree with that. The Bulldogs remain our SEC favorite at midseason and should get to the CFP as a top-4 seed.

Miami (6-0)

Survival. That's what it's about for the Hurricanes throughout the duration of the season. Getting past Notre Dame on Nov. 7 is not a necessity, but it would virtually secure a top-4 seed in the bracket and an opening-round bye if they do. We're sticking with the season-long projection that Miami will be the Power Four's lone unbeaten on Selection Sunday and enter the CFP as the No. 1 seed.

Notre Dame (6-1)

Winning on the road is never easy. Doing it against a top-10 opponent is even more difficult. Notre Dame showed considerable fight at BYU after trailing 21-10 at halftime before taking a three-point lead in the fourth quarter prior to the Cougars' game-winning drive. The Fighting Irish are a better-executed goal-line play away from being unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, so it would be unwise to dismiss the Irish after one hiccup. That said, a loss to Miami in a couple of weeks severely alters Notre Dame's CFP outlook.

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Tier B.

BYU (6-0)

The best of the three unbeatens left in the Big 12, the Cougars catapulted themselves into the spotlight with the win over Notre Dame. Controversial ending aside, BYU earned it against a top-10 opponent with a victory that almost looked personal for Bear Bachmeier and his teammates. Can the Cougars bring that same level of swagger to UCF this weekend as a 6.5-point favorite or during their trip to Utah on Nov. 7? Those are two potential trouble spots for Kalani Sitake's squad.

Indiana (6-1)

I wonder how often Curt Cignetti smirks when he reads that this Indiana team isn't as good as his last one. Well, duh. It's hard to replicate a 16-0, record-setting season when you replace a Heisman-winning quarterback and several other top-end playmakers. However, through seven games, the Hoosiers are literally a foot from being unbeaten on a 23-game winning streak entering Saturday's tilt at Michigan. There's still a lot to like about an elite-coached squad that's going to be a tough out in December. Despite the loss to Ohio State, I'm slotting Indiana above the Buckeyes at this point given the injury to Julian Sayin.

Kentucky (6-1)

Graced with an intellectual at quarterback and a first-year coach who might be the most confident leader in the FBS not named Curt Cignetti, the Wildcats are legit. There were doubts when this team trailed 17-0 at South Carolina and more when they lined up for the win against LSU the following week in overtime, but Will Stein delivers, man. Saturday's victory at Oklahoma might've been this squad's best given the setup -- a road underdog against a team coming off a rivalry victory over Texas in Red River. And Kentucky came through.

Ohio State (6-1)

The Buckeyes aren't in that top group because of Sayin's injury, a considerable unknown moving forward this season. It's up to backup Luke Fahey to keep Ohio State on track in the Big Ten picture and CFP conversation, with matchups left to play against USC, Oregon and Northwestern, among others. When you're equipped with Jeremiah Smith and an elite defense, you always have a chance, but the Buckeyes have been downgraded without QB1.

Ole Miss (5-1)

Pete Golding got his team's attention during their bye week earlier this month after a loss in Gainesville muddied up the hot start and revealed warts. Ole Miss has looked light years better defensively over the last two weekends, culminating with the Rebels' 28-point swat of Missouri in Week 7. They're a betting underdog Saturday at Texas, still have to play fifth-ranked Georgia and travel to Oklahoma before the Egg Bowl. Trinidad Chambliss, after what he showed during last season's CFP, is a warrior and gives Ole Miss a chance to win every game the rest of the season.

Tier C.

Alabama (5-2)

Outside of Texas, no team's stock has tanked faster than Alabama's over the last two games. Alabama hasn't scored a second-half point since Oct. 3 when the Crimson Tide humiliated Mississippi State, 56-23. Since then, the offense has been kept in check by Georgia and Tennessee, leading to jeers for Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb. The upcoming showdown at LSU next month could determine the SEC's final at-large CFP entry.

LSU (5-2)

Lane Kiffin's team hasn't exhausted their CFP chances just yet, and they could make a Miami-like impact as a high seed if they get there. The Tigers don't need another reminder of their ceiling. They need to start living there and playing with a better sense of urgency. The overtime loss at Kentucky still stings. However, win the games ahead -- especially Alabama -- and CFP seeding takes care of itself. This defense changes considerably without Princewill Umanmielen, so his return is vital.

Tennessee (6-1)

Jim Knowles is earning every penny of his $2 million salary as the Vols' defensive coordinator. He has fixed just about every problem that Josh Heupel asked of him, and Tennessee has a chance to win the SEC as a result. Last weekend's performance against Alabama was one of the most notable defensive game plans across the sport this fall as the Vols harassed Keelon Russell throughout. Independent of quarterback questions right now, Tennessee has the defense and run game with DeSean Bishop to make a run.

Texas Tech (6-0)

Multiple Big 12 teams may appear in this season's CFP, but are any of the three frontrunners in the conference capable of winning a national championship? The Red Raiders got a first-place vote in the Week 8 AP poll following their destruction of Arizona State and only face one more ranked opponent -- Arizona -- down the stretch. Like last season, Texas Tech will be largely untested when the CFP begins unless it wins a conference title in December against a top-10 foe.

UCLA (6-0)

Defense wins championships, and this unit is humming in Los Angeles. Bob Chesney has flexed his coaching chops in Year 1 with the Bruins, instituting his own version of murder ball at the line of scrimmage. There's nothing sexy about UCLA -- it just keeps winning and taking advantage of one of the Big Ten's most favorable slates. The victory at Oregon was meaningful, but the rivalry finale against USC is the showdown that will be season-defining.

Utah (6-0)

Morgan Scalley knows it's easier to overlook issues after wins, but you can bet the Utes' coaching staff will work tirelessly this week to correct the mistakes suffered during last week's win at Colorado. That same performance against Houston on Saturday, two weeks from now against BYU or even at Arizona in November, would crash the season.

Tier D.

Florida (5-2)

The Gators got a big win at Texas last week, but Florida still has problems. Defensively, the Gators have been a mess in SEC play. Jon Sumrall continues to harp on the challenges of building a program and the inconsistencies that are bound to persist. At least he knows Florida has two quarterbacks capable of winning games against quality opponents. If they could get the failure-to-show against South Carolina back, the Gators' national outlook would be much different.

Houston (6-1)

Conner Weigman has thrown 20 touchdowns this season and accounted for five total scores during last week's win against Oklahoma State. The Cougars can score in a hurry, and their only loss was a disputed failed two-point conversion at Texas Tech in September. This team's dangerous and gets Utah this weekend.

Iowa (5-1)

Ten wins might not be enough to reach the CFP as an at-large selection given this strength of schedule, so the Hawkeyes need to run the table from here. The only ranked opponent left is Northwestern on the road come Nov. 7, so it's possible.

Missouri (5-2)

Scoring only three points at Ole Miss is really unexplainable when you consider the Tigers were coming off consecutive 200-yard performances from Jamal Roberts on the ground, with quarterback play from Austin Simmons that trounced most others inside the top 25. It felt like the air got let out of the balloon in Oxford, and it's unclear if Missouri can get it back.

Texas (4-2)

There's no excuse for what's going down on the Forty Acres. From No. 1 to almost outside the top 20 over the last two games, offensive struggles continue to damage the Longhorns' title chances under Steve Sarkisian. He can't get it figured out with Arch Manning, it seems. There's no dominant rushing attack despite offseason acquisitions, and now, the Longhorns must battle Ole Miss and potentially others over the next few games without their top defensive player. The roster is handsomely paid and talented, but the coaching isn't good enough here across the board to win it all.

USC (6-1)

The conversation changes if the Trojans beat Ohio State in Week 8, but for now, there's no convincing anyone that Lincoln Riley can beat a quality opponent in the Big Ten until he actually does it. Given Oregon's struggles, USC has to look back at that home loss as a missed opportunity given the talent on this year's team.

Wake Forest (6-1)

Bob Chesney and Will Stein are crowding the coach-of-the-year buzz and rightfully so, but what Jake Dickert has done with a ragtag roster in the ACC is truly impressive. Wake Forest has spent considerably less money on its roster compared to UCLA and Kentucky, but is on a tear since its only loss of the season -- a 33-20 setback to Miami back on Sept. 18. If the Demon Deacons beat SMU in Dallas in November, they're heading toward an 11-1 finish and a berth in the ACC title game. Who saw that coming?