With less than 24 hours remaining until the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is revealed, oddsmakers have it clear who may be receiving the final at-large spots. Notre Dame (-1050) is heavily favored to reach the CFP via an at-large bid, while Alabama (-320) and Miami (+164) are right behind.

Texas is also being offered long-shot odds (+2500) to reach the CFP, but the Longhorns will more than likely be on the outside looking in on Sunday afternoon. Those odds are current at FanDuel Sportsbook as of 9:50 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Entering the weekend, up to two at-large spots were likely up for grabs. With most teams idle during conference championship week, only a few had one final opportunity to present their respective case to the committee. BYU entered the weekend likely needing to beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game to secure an automatic bid to the CFP.

However, the Cougars fell 34-7 to the Red Raiders, making their case to receive an at-large bid a complicated one. The Cougars' lone two losses this season have both come against Texas Tech.

In the penultimate CFP rankings released earlier this week, Alabama jumped to No. 9 -- ahead of Notre Dame, BYU and Miami. One of the biggest talking points throughout the last several weeks was Miami's 27-24 win over Notre Dame in Week 1. However, Notre Dame has stayed ahead of Miami in the CFP rankings and has won 10 consecutive games.

The contenders vying for an at-large bid to the CFP

Miami (10-2) began the season 5-0 before suffering its first loss at home to Louisville. Two weeks later, the Hurricanes lost to SMU 26-20 in overtime, which dropped Miami to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. Despite winning their last four games, Miami was left out of the ACC title game due to tiebreakers.

Notre Dame (10-2) began the season with losses to Miami and Texas A&M before finishing the regular season with a 10-game win streak. The Fighting Irish own wins over Mountain West champion Boise State, USC and Pitt. Notre Dame is seeking its second consecutive CFP appearance after reaching the semifinals last season.

Alabama (10-3) could become the first team in the CFP era to receive an at-large bid with three losses on its résume after losing to Georgia 28-7 in the SEC title game. Last season, Clemson reached the CFP by winning the ACC title despite having three losses on its résumé. Alabama is seeking its first CFP appearance in the post-Nick Saban era.