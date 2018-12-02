College Football Playoff: Why Georgia has absolutely no argument to be in the top four

It began as soon as No. 4 Georgia fell to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night. Actually, it started while Georgia was in the process of blowing a 28-14 lead against Alabama in that very game. The SEC's communications chief sent out a tweet that simply read "#FourBestTeams and tagged the College Football Playoff's account.

That is simply his job. But thus began the propaganda war. The one the SEC wages annually. The one in which it tells you that its two-loss runners-up are better than your undefeated or one-loss conference champions because those two losses came against SEC teams.

Losses against SEC teams aren't losses, they're half-wins, because they're against the SEC, damn it.



And then Georgia lost. Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Hurts came in and -- in a story that is typically written by some young, broke writer in Hollywood -- led a comeback against the team he played so poorly against last season that he was benched in the second half. It all came full-circle, and it was terrific. It was the kind of story that makes sports great. Yet instead of focusing on a beautiful story, the focus after the game has been pushing the Georgia narrative.

Kirk Herbstreit just said he thinks the committee will move Georgia UP to No. 3.



"I don't get caught up in champions I get caught up in 'best.'" — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2018

Kirby Smart on if Georgia belongs in @CFBPlayoff:



“Well, it boils down to one thing: do you want the four best teams in or not? It’s that simple” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2018

I don’t care if @FootballUGA has 2 losses, I witnessed the 2 best teams in the country playing tonight in Atlanta. UGA would beat Okl, OSU, ND and UCF by double digits. It’ll be interesting to see what @CFBPlayoff committee decides. — Chris Doering (@ChrisDoering) December 2, 2018

And you know what? I understand it. I happen to believe Georgia is an outstanding football team. In fact, I would argue that it's one of the best teams in the country. But you know what? I can't buy the idea that it's one of the four best teams in the country.

I'm of a mind that says if you're one of the four best teams in the country you probably don't lose games by 20 points. That's what Georgia did against LSU earlier this season in a 36-16 loss in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Of course, LSU is a good team, too. A good team that lost three games itself, including a 29-0 shutout at the hands of Alabama as well as losses to Florida and Texas A&M.

This is a sport in which 129 teams vie for a spot in a four-team tournament. That means you're allowed a minimal margin for error. When there happen to be three undefeated teams remaining, as well as two one-loss Power Five champions (assuming Ohio State closes out its game with Northwestern and joins Oklahoma with that distinction), that margin for error becomes even slimmer.

Georgia made one too many errors this season. It's that simple. It should not be rewarded as the first two-loss team to make the CFP field when it lost the equivalent of a de facto quarterfinal.

I believe we'll see a two-loss team reach the College Football Playoff one day, but it shouldn't be the two-loss team that didn't win its conference and has a 20-point loss on its resume. I don't care how well it played in one game against Alabama ... that it lost.