College football podcast: Why Ohio State needed Urban Meyer to step down at this time

Ohio State and Urban Meyer made waves on Tuesday morning with the announcement that the three-time national championship-winning coach will retire at the end of the season after Buckeyes' Rose Bowl appearance against Washington. The Ohio State job is one of the most coveted and most prominent positions in college football, but there's not going to be a national search or any of the questions that might otherwise follow Meyer's retirement. While Meyer is stepping down, the school is ready to promote offensive coordinator Ryan Day to coach.

Reports of a succession plan, either with Day as a coach-in-waiting officially or an understanding that he would be the next coach, began in September as Meyer prepared to return from a three-game suspension for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Tuesday's announcement brought credibility to those reports, even as they were dismissed and rebuked by both Meyer and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

The weeks that followed brought to light more focus on Meyer's health, including the effects of a brain cyst that required surgery in 2014 and has contributed to "aggressive headaches" throughout this season. It brought uncertainty to the future of the Ohio State football program, and when it comes to the recruiting trail there are few things that can do more damage to your efforts to secure a commitment than uncertainty.

That's why Ohio State, if it truly has had this succession plan in mind, had to act immediately. The early signing period opens Dec. 19, and if last year's first run through the new calendar was any indication we should expect that many of the top prospects in the country are going to make a commitment on that day. With the Big Ten championship in the rear view and a Rose Bowl date set, Day deserved the opportunity to hit the recruiting trail with no more uncertainty.

Listen as we break down Meyer's departure, Day's ascension and what this means for Ohio State both on the field and with National Signing Day coming up in two weeks.